Arkansas zoo, water park to honor Memorial Day

Some central Arkansas attractions are offering special events and prices this weekend in honor of Memorial Day.

The Little Rock zoo will offer half-price admission to military members, veterans and their families Saturday through Monday. The discount also applies to spouses of deployed service members, a zoo spokesman said.

Regular admission is $12.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages 3 and up, according to the zoo's website. Younger children are admitted free.

In addition to the reduced admission price, performers with Arkansas Circus Arts will be on-hand to show their juggling, stilt-walking and hula-hooping skills Saturday.

A valid military ID or a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital ID is required for the admission discount.

Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Jacksonville, all visitors to the Jacksonville Museum of Military History will receive free admission for Saturday's Heritage Day.

The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a special exhibit on Arkansas and World War I, according to a news release. World War II re-enactors also will be on site for the event.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be live music, and hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided while supplies last.

The museum will be closed Memorial Day.

Also Saturday, Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs will host a tribute to members of the armed services.

Activities begin at noon at the Pine Cone Theater. There will demonstrations, displays and information from all branches of the armed services, according to a news release.

As part of the park's Heroes Appreciation Month, active-duty and former military members, police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians will receive free admission by showing their military IDs or badges at any ticket window, the release said. Family members and guests must pay for admission.

The park will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

