Little Rock police investigate 2 homicides

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a pair of homicides.

The Little Rock Police Department said shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday that a killing took place at 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive, lot 14. Authorities said a briefing on the incident “would be held shortly.”

About an hour later, police said that while officers were investigating the homicide on Scott Hamilton Drive, they were told that a victim from a previous shooting on Asher Avenue had died. Police said the Asher Avenue shooting happened overnight.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.