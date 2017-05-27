Home / Latest News /
Little Rock police investigate 2 homicides
This article was published today at 3:26 p.m. Updated today at 3:49 p.m.
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a pair of homicides.
The Little Rock Police Department said shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday that a killing took place at 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive, lot 14. Authorities said a briefing on the incident “would be held shortly.”
About an hour later, police said that while officers were investigating the homicide on Scott Hamilton Drive, they were told that a victim from a previous shooting on Asher Avenue had died. Police said the Asher Avenue shooting happened overnight.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
