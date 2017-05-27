Man dies in crash of ultralight aircraft near Oklahoma-Arkansas border

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 43-year-old Texas man has died following the crash of an ultralight aircraft in far eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Richard Biggerstaff Jr. of Midland, Texas, was killed in Friday's crash in Leflore County.

Troopers say the crash occurred at about 7:42 p.m. near Arkoma along Oklahoma's eastern border with Arkansas.

The patrol says a witness who had observed the aircraft for about 25 minutes prior to the crash told investigators the ultralight was flying in a steep banked spiral when it entered a fast downward spiral and collided with the ground.

Troopers say the impact resulted in a small explosion. Biggerstaff was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol says the sky was clear at the time of the crash. Troopers say its cause is under investigation.