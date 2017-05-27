Man, woman killed in two road wrecks

An Arkansas woman died after her motorcycle struck another vehicle at a Hot Spring County intersection Thursday, state police said.

A 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was heading south on Ridge Road near its intersection with Cloud Road just outside of Malvern around noon, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2009 Toyota Camry heading east on Cloud Road attempted to merge onto Ridge Road, at which time the motorcycle struck the Camry, police said.

The motorcycle's driver, Brittney Stringer, 28, of Malvern, was pronounced dead by the coroner at 1:11 p.m., the report said.

The Camry's driver, Kimberly Blake, 37, of Benton, was reportedly injured but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, police said.

State police also reported that a 29-year-old Marvell man died after a head-on collision earlier this week.

In a preliminary report, the state police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as Michael Douglas was driving south on Arkansas 49 in a 1985 Chevrolet Blazer.

North of Marvell, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Odell Jamerson III, 39, of Moro crossed the highway's centerline and struck the Blazer head-on, according to a state police report.

Douglas suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision, state police said. Jamerson was injured and was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, according to the report.

