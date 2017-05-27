Mariner pleased by rehab start

Following a short rehab outing for the Arkansas Travelers, Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton signed fans' baseballs and notebooks using the arm that sent him to North Little Rock.

The Mariners starter pitched 4 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs with 5 strikeouts in the Travs' 4-2 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 6,606 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Paxton, 28, said he could return to the Mariners' rotation as early as next week.

"I think the plan is, as long as I respond well from this tomorrow, to pitch in Seattle against Colorado on Monday," said Paxton, who was placed on the disabled list May 5 when an MRI revealed a strain in his left forearm.

Paxton was leading the Mariners' rotation with a 3-0 record and 1.43 ERA until he became one of eight pitchers on Seattle's roster on the disabled list. Only the Los Angeles Angels have more pitchers on the DL, with nine.

Paxton last played in the minors in August, on a rehab start with Class AAA Tacoma when he had a bruised elbow. This week, the Mariners were in Washington for a three-game series with the Nationals, which prompted the Mariners to send Paxton to Arkansas because of the proximity.

"It was a quicker flight to come here than to go back to Tacoma," said Paxton, who last pitched May 2 against the Angels, working 5 1/3 innings and giving up 1 earned run with 6 strikeouts.

On Friday, Paxton struck out his first batter with three pitches, then worked around a double for a scoreless first inning. He surrendered three extra-base hits, including a 345-foot home run to right field by Frisco second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the third inning. When Paxton exited in the fourth inning, the Travs trailed 2-1.

"I was just trying to throw strikes and work on myself," said Paxton, who threw 38 of 55 (69.1 percent) of his pitches for strikes. "I'm not really focused on results. Just focused on getting my process back again and trying to feel healthy on the mound. Which I did. So that was good today."

Travs pitching coach Ethan Katz said the plan for Paxton was to reach four innings or a max of 60 pitches. Paxton threw 10 more pitches in the bullpen after he exited the game.

"I thought the ball was coming out good," Travs Manager Daren Brown said. "He wasn't as sharp as I've seen him before, but I didn't expect it. Anytime it's a rehab guy, it's about the health. He felt good, and I thought he looked good."

Several of the Travs players had played with Paxton during spring training, and Paxton mingled with the pitchers in the bullpen after his start.

"Any time a big leaguer comes down, you like to see the way he carries himself," Travs right-hander Darin Gillies said. "It's good to see guys like that."

Travs right-hander Lindsey Caughel (3-5) was originally pegged to start, and he eventually earned the victory after allowing no runs and 2 hits with 4 strikeouts over 4 innings. Right fielder Kyle Waldrop went 3 for 4 and scored the tying run after he led off the fourth inning with a bloop double behind third base. Opponents have taken to shifting their infield to the right side against Waldrop, and no one was there to field the hit.

"I just try to swing normal," said Waldrop, who is second in the Texas League with 33 RBI. "I'm just trying to drive the ball in the air. So I try to hit a double or a home run, versus me being on first base."

The Travs scored a run in the fifth and seventh innings on RBI singles by third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean and designated hitter Dario Pizzano, who were assigned to the team Wednesday. Left-hander Zac Curtis earned his fifth save with one scoreless inning in the ninth.

"It's a heck of a game for us," Waldrop said. "Good overall win for us today."

Today’s game

TRAVELERS VS. ROUGHRIDERS

WHEN 6:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Justin DeFratus (0-0, 4.76 ERA); RockHounds: LHP Yohander Mendez (2-2, 3.58 ERA) TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved ($6 kids), $7 general admission ($5 kids). Gates open one hour before start of game. PROMOTIONS Grand-Slam Auto-Rama car ahow

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Frisco, 7:05 p.m. SUNDAY Frisco, 1:05 p.m. MONDAY off TUESDAY at Midland, 6:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY at Midland, 6:30 p.m. THURSDAY at Midland, 7 p.m. FRIDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m. SATURDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

