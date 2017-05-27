Names and Faces

• Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams and numerous members of rock royalty joined mourners Friday at Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell's memorial service at a storied Hollywood cemetery. Soundgarden music played from a portable speaker outside the cemetery's gates as a group of about a dozen fans gathered outside. Chauffeured cars and sport utility vehicles arrived carrying mourners, including Cornell's widow and his two youngest children, for a private service on the Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Rows of white chairs and floral arrangements were set out under overcast sky. Audioslave's "Like a Stone" played from speakers before the service, which opened with the playing of Cornell's recent song, "The Promise." Among those who came to pay tribute were Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica, Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and Tom Morello, who played guitar with Cornell in the supergroup Audioslave. The service was followed by a public memorial and viewing of Cornell's final resting place, Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

• Hillary Clinton peppered her Wellesley College commencement address Friday with barbs aimed at her rival in last year's presidential election, criticizing President Donald Trump's budget proposal as a mean-spirited "con." The former Democratic presidential nominee never mentioned Trump by name even as she lashed out at his proposed budget as "an attack of unimaginable cruelty on the most vulnerable among us." She said during her speech at her alma mater that the spending proposal fails to address critical matters such as opioid addiction and climate change. "It is shrouded in a trillion-dollar mathematical lie," she said. "Let's call it what it is. It's a con. They don't even try to hide it." Clinton also painted a portrait of a political environment where some are hostile to the fundamentals of an enlightened society and are engaged in "full-fledged assault on truth and reason." She said people on social media can deny science and concoct "elaborate, hurtful conspiracy theories about child abuse rings operating out of pizza parlors. ... When people in authority invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society."

A Section on 05/27/2017