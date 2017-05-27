New store to fill vacancy left by Ten Thousand Villages in Little Rock's River Market area

A new retail establishment styled as an old-time general mercantile store with a contemporary flair has found a home in the River Market District.

The bARn Mercantile will be open in August in the Melton Building on the southeast corner of President Clinton Avenue and LaHarpe Boulevard, said Morgan Maxwell, marketing director for Moses Tucker Real Estate, which negotiated the lease.

The store will be in a spot that was occupied for a dozen years by Ten Thousand Villages, which was part of a national retail nonprofit chain that offered products by artists in developing nations for which they were paid at fair-market rates.

The new store's owners, Michelle and Leroy DuBre, also operate Kilwins in the nearby Arcade Building. Kilwins offers offers freshly made chocolate, fudge, brittle, shakes and other treats.

The bARn Mercantile will have products from local artisans, including custom wooden barn quilts, according to a Moses Tucker news release. It also will sell local T-shirts, an organic cosmetic line, local artisan gifts, local handmade soaps and candles, apparel, nostalgic candies, home decor, children's toys and dog treats.