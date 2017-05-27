Floods, mudslides kill 91 Sri Lankans

BELLANA, Sri Lanka -- Floods and torrents of mud unleashed by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed 91 people and left 110 others missing Friday. Authorities appealed for international help for rescue and relief operations.

The Disaster Management Center said 2,040 people were evacuated to safer locations and more than 61,000 were affected by the rain that started early Friday.

The Foreign Ministry appealed for assistance from the United Nations and from other countries.

The government advised people living near swollen rivers and hilly slopes prone to landslides to evacuate, as heavy rains were expected to continue. Navy boats and air force helicopters were deployed to rescue marooned victims and provide emergency relief.

Deputy Minister for Disaster Management Dunesh Kankanda said many people were on roofs and treetops calling for help.

Many homes and roads were inundated. Schools were closed in the province of Sabaragamuwa, about 55 miles east of Colombo.

U.S. reports China's jets again too close

WASHINGTON -- Two Chinese aircraft conducted an unprofessional intercept of a U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea, the Pentagon said Friday, marking the second time in about a week that the U.S. has complained about unsafe Chinese operations in the region.

A defense official said one of the Chinese J-10 fighter jets flew about 200 yards in front of the U.S. P-3 aircraft and about 100 feet above it, doing slow turns. The second Chinese fighter remained about 750 yards off the P-3's right wing. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Navy Cmdr. Gary Ross said the Navy P-3 Orion was operating in international airspace. He said the U.S. is reviewing the incident and will convey concerns to the Chinese.

Last week, U.S. defense officials said two Chinese SU-30 jets conducted an unprofessional intercept of an American radiation-sniffing surveillance plane in the East China Sea.

Chechens said to visit jail, debase gays

MOSCOW -- High-level officials in Russia's Chechnya humiliated inmates during visits to detention facilities where gay people were allegedly held and tortured, Human Rights Watch said in a new report Friday.

In April, the newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that gay men in Chechnya had been tortured and killed by police. The Associated Press last month spoke to two victims of the crackdown who supported the claims. Although Chechen officials have denied the reports, federal investigators have been dispatched to conduct an investigation.

Human Rights Watch said it had spoken to six former detainees who said Chechen officials, including two high-level ones, visited the unofficial prisons and humiliated the inmates. The rights group said no new detentions have been reported in recent weeks but several men appeared to remain in detention.

Gay- and transgender-rights activists have helped about 40 gay men who fled Chechnya to other Russian regions. Many seek asylum abroad. Lithuania's foreign minister last week said the Baltic nation had given refuge to two gay men from Chechnya.

The Chechen men "remain at great risk of being hounded by Chechen authorities or their own relatives as long as they remain in Russia," Human Rights Watch said.

Turk says cleric's role in coup try proved

ANKARA, Turkey -- The head of a Turkish parliamentary investigative committee said Friday that there was no question that U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind last year's failed military coup.

The ruling party-dominated committee investigating the July coup attempt had "concrete and solid" evidence pointing to Gulen's involvement, lawmaker Resat Petek said. He was speaking at a news conference to present the findings of a report that is expected to be published after opposition members lodge their views and possible objections.

"We have reached information and documents that leave no space for hesitation," Petek told reporters, adding that the conclusion about Gulen's role was based on information that included confessions, details of communications between alleged coup-plotters and witness accounts.

Gulen, 76, a former ally and now foe of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has condemned the coup attempt and denied he was involved. He acknowledged that some of his supporters may have participated in the uprising.

