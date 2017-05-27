On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: By the time you get this I'll be about to graduate from college. How can I decide what to do next? I actually have two job offers, but how can I know which is the right one? Maybe they're both wrong. I'm really scared I'll make a mistake.

DEAR P.H.: God knows all about you and He watches over you. But more than that, He knows what is best for you, including the next steps you ought to take.

That's why the most important thing you can do is turn to God and seek His will about this decision. Does this mean He'll show you where you ought to be 20 years from now? Probably not, but He will show you the next step, and that's all you need to know. One of the first Bible verses I ever memorized has guided me most of my life: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight" (Proverbs 3:5-6).

How can you discover God's will? First, make sure of your commitment to Jesus Christ. If you have never done so, confess your sins to Him and turn your life over to Him. Then pray concerning your decision, and ask Him to help you find His goals for your life.

In addition, seek wisdom from people you trust, not just about the opportunities you face but about your abilities and interests. The Bible says, "Victory is won through many advisers" (Proverbs 24:6). Finally, don't be afraid to make a decision, trusting God to open the right door (or close the wrong door). God often guides us even when we aren't aware of it, as long as we're sincerely seeking His will.

