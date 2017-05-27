Personal Space

Christie Ison

Where I live: Lakewood neighborhood of North Little Rock

Occupation: Owner of arfoodjobs.com and its training arm, Food Jobs Work; food writer and correspondent for Foodable, an industry site for food service managers.

Favorite space: My desk in the kitchen of my house.

Why: Like most writers and creatives, I'm an introvert, so I am most comfortable at home, working alone during the day. I also love that my desk is in the kitchen of our 1940s-era house, where a family dining table would usually sit. I feel like I'm in the heart of the house, still connected to what happens here, and connected to the family who built the house. We bought it six years ago from the daughters of the original homeowner who built it. The kitchen was also a 1940s treasure, although we had to remodel it to make it functional since I'm a pretty serious cook. When we got here, it had green metal cabinets and an enormous single unit, also green metal, that was the sink, dishwasher and garbage disposal. It still worked!

One thing I would do to improve my space: Finish the remodeling. Although we did upgrade the kitchen (and the dining side that became my office), we never really completely finished the details. I've got sheets of backsplash tile that still need to go up, and I never installed any bookcases or filing systems on my office side as I had intended.

HomeStyle on 05/27/2017