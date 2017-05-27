Severe storms packing hail, strong wind likely in central U.S.

NORMAN, Okla. — Severe thunderstorms packing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible over parts of the central United States during the holiday weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says there is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday over parts of Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma and northern Arkansas. Strong storms are also possible in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The risk covers an area of more than 87,000 square miles and includes more than 7.6 million people.

Forecasters say widespread, severe wind gusts are forecast from the Ozark region to the lower Ohio Valley Saturday. Very large hail and tornadoes will be possible from the Red River Valley northeastward to the Ozark Plateau as well as the Tennessee Valley, middle Ohio Valley and portions of the Mid-Atlantic.