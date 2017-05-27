Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: Arkansas man faces rape charge
This article was published today at 3:04 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas man who was taken into custody after a 15-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted was identified Friday.
The Izard County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Jeremy Watkins, 34, of Ash Flat faces a rape charge. Watkins is being held in the Izard County jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond, according to the post.
Authorities initially said the 34-year-old man held in connection with the assault was from Horseshoe Bend, a town about 10 miles away from Ash Flat.
Watkins was taken into custody after deputies responded to a report of “two young girls” running down Day Road near Horseshoe Bend around 4:30 p.m. Thursday wearing T-shirts without pants, Arkansas Online previously reported.
One of the girls told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted, according to an Izard County sheriff’s office news release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Sheriff: Arkansas man faces rape charge
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
titleist10 says... May 27, 2017 at 3:34 p.m.
Pervert
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.