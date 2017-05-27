Sheriff: Arkansas man faces rape charge

An Arkansas man who was taken into custody after a 15-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted was identified Friday.

The Izard County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Jeremy Watkins, 34, of Ash Flat faces a rape charge. Watkins is being held in the Izard County jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond, according to the post.

Authorities initially said the 34-year-old man held in connection with the assault was from Horseshoe Bend, a town about 10 miles away from Ash Flat.

Watkins was taken into custody after deputies responded to a report of “two young girls” running down Day Road near Horseshoe Bend around 4:30 p.m. Thursday wearing T-shirts without pants, Arkansas Online previously reported.

One of the girls told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted, according to an Izard County sheriff’s office news release.