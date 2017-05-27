Arkansas pastor to run for Congress

SPRINGDALE -- A political newcomer has announced that he will seek the Northwest Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District seat in 2018, setting up the first contested Republican primary for that position in eight years.

Pastor Robb Ryerse, 42, of Springdale confirmed Wednesday that he plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers, who is serving his fourth term.

Ryerse is a founder and co-pastor of Vintage Fellowship in Fayetteville, a nondenominational church. He is also "a lifelong Republican," and an employee of 3 Tier Logic, a custom digital marketing company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, he said. He and his wife, Vanessa, have four children and have lived in Northwest Arkansas for 12 years, he said.

Ryerse became involved with the group "Brand New Congress," which supports candidates in Democratic and Republican primaries. The group's goal, Ryerse said, "is to find candidates who will at least talk to each other and try to find solutions."

One factor in his decision to run was the U.S. House passing its most recent health care bill, Ryerse said. "The bill would kick thousands and thousands of Arkansans off of health coverage," he said.

Womack voted for the bill, saying health system changes are vital and that the current system is headed for collapse. Since he was elected to Congress in 2010, Womack has consistently opposed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, passed under former President Barack Obama's administration.

Ryerse is the second major party candidate to announce this month that he will run against Womack and the first GOP primary challenger since the congressman first ran for the seat in 2010.

Metro on 05/27/2017