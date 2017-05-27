Arkansas pastor to run for Congress
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
SPRINGDALE -- A political newcomer has announced that he will seek the Northwest Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District seat in 2018, setting up the first contested Republican primary for that position in eight years.
Pastor Robb Ryerse, 42, of Springdale confirmed Wednesday that he plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers, who is serving his fourth term.
Ryerse is a founder and co-pastor of Vintage Fellowship in Fayetteville, a nondenominational church. He is also "a lifelong Republican," and an employee of 3 Tier Logic, a custom digital marketing company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, he said. He and his wife, Vanessa, have four children and have lived in Northwest Arkansas for 12 years, he said.
Ryerse became involved with the group "Brand New Congress," which supports candidates in Democratic and Republican primaries. The group's goal, Ryerse said, "is to find candidates who will at least talk to each other and try to find solutions."
One factor in his decision to run was the U.S. House passing its most recent health care bill, Ryerse said. "The bill would kick thousands and thousands of Arkansans off of health coverage," he said.
Womack voted for the bill, saying health system changes are vital and that the current system is headed for collapse. Since he was elected to Congress in 2010, Womack has consistently opposed the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, passed under former President Barack Obama's administration.
Ryerse is the second major party candidate to announce this month that he will run against Womack and the first GOP primary challenger since the congressman first ran for the seat in 2010.
Metro on 05/27/2017
Print Headline: Springdale pastor to run for Congress
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas pastor to run for Congress
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
ELRich says... May 27, 2017 at 12:23 p.m.
I am a democrat, but am so glad to see residents of all parties are stepping up to plate to challenge uncontested encumbants. It encourages better political discourse and hopefully will remind or educate encumbants of the current local needs of the communities they represent!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.