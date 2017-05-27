Tahoe taken, man blames ex-neighbor

A man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint by a former neighbor outside his Little Rock home Thursday evening, police said.

A 38-year-old resident of a home in the 2700 block of Peyton Street told police he was sitting in his vehicle, a white 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe, around 7:10 p.m. when a white pickup pulled up to a house nearby.

A man got out of the pickup, and the 38-year-old said he recognized the man as his former neighbor from when they both lived in Conway, according to the police report.

The former neighbor got into the Tahoe and the pair chatted for a few minutes, the victim told police. Then, someone else got into the back seat and held a gun to the head of the Tahoe owner while the former neighbor took his keys, phone and wallet, the victim reported.

The victim told police he got out of his Tahoe and ran toward his home while another resident approached to offer help. The gunman reportedly fired a shot into the air before he and the former neighbor fled in the Tahoe.

The former neighbor named by the victim had not been arrested as of Friday morning. The other carjacker was not identified by police.

Kidnapped, reports carwash customer

A Little Rock man was kidnapped while washing his car Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.

The 54-year-old victim told police he was followed from a gas station at 65th Street and South University Avenue to a carwash about a mile away around 1 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The victim was washing his car when a man approached and "pistol-whipped" him, the report said.

The man forced the victim into his own gray 2014 Chevrolet Impala, then held him at gunpoint while he drove the car to Hindman Park at 60 Brookview Drive, according to the report. A gold 1990 Mercury Mountaineer containing two people followed the Impala to the park, the victim said.

At the park, the gunman told the victim to hand over his valuables, and the 54-year-old gave up his debit card and cellphone, according to the report.

During a "scuffle," the victim was "shoved to the ground," the report said. When he got back into his Impala, the gunman fired two shots, hitting the car once, according to the report.

The gunman was described as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall with short, curly black hair and brown eyes. He wore a green and yellow shirt, according to the report. The SUV driver was described as a black woman with long straight black hair and brown eyes. She wore a gray shirt, the victim said.

A detailed description of the third person was not in the report, and the victim "did not describe his actions," the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Park meet-up ends in robbery, gunfire

A Little Rock man reported being robbed and shot at on Thursday, police said.

Officers were sent to the 3100 block of Boyle Park Road around 5 p.m. after getting a call about a possible shooting, according to a police report.

A 30-year-old man told police he had just been robbed and shot at by three people he didn't know, the report said.

The man told police he had met one of the people at a gas station earlier Thursday and exchanged phone numbers with her. Later, she called asking to meet up, he said.

The man told her he was about to play basketball at Boyle Park and that she should stop by, the report said. A short time later, a gold sport utility vehicle pulled up, and the woman got out and tossed a basketball to the 30-year-old as if she was ready to play, the victim told police.

Then, two men got out of the vehicle, he said. They forced the 30-year-old to strip and demanded the keys to his blue 2007 BMW 530, the report said.

When the robbers could not find the keys, one of them fired twice at the victim but missed, he told police.

Metro on 05/27/2017