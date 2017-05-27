Tools and Toys

Toast Laptop Cover

What's to love: It upgrades the outside of your computer.

What does it do: The covers aren't protective as much as they are a way to personalize the laptop. The covers are made of thin real-wood veneer backed with a long-lasting 3M adhesive. They are easy to align and apply and are also removable. The wood is sourced from responsibly managed forests in North America and the covers are made in Oregon. The company, named Toast, provides a lot of options including shade of wood, bottom and side covers, option for designs and text on the cases or even uploading a custom design to be laser cut into the wood. Prices vary according to the model of computer and design. A plain 12-inch MacBook cover for just the top of the laptop starts at $59. More information at Toastmade.com.

Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Speed

What's to love: The DuoClean part of the vacuum cleaner, which is a dual-brush system with a bristle brush and a soft brush, deep cleans carpets and floors.

What does it do: A swivel head allows the user to easily maneuver around furniture. With a touch of a button the vacuum cleaner can be changed from an upright-style to a canister, extending the reach of the cleaning head to under furniture. The vacuum's complete seal technology and HEPA filter prevent allergens from escaping back into the air. Accessories, including a crevice tool and pet multi-tool for cleaning hair off upholstery, are stored on board. The vacuum sells for $299.70. More information at Sharkclean.com.

HomeStyle on 05/27/2017