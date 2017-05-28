Arkansans Across the Minors

Who's hot

AHARON EGGLESTON (Independent/Southern Arkansas) has gone 12 for 33 (.364) with 6 runs scored, 4 RBI and 3 stolen bases in his past 10 games Somerset (N.J.) Patriots of the Atlantic League through Thursday. Eggleston's batting average has gone from .271 to .311 in that time and was as high as .329 after going 2 for 4 on May 19 in a 4-3 loss to the Long Island Ducks.

ZACH GEORGE (High-A Pirates/Arkansas State/Paragould) went 8 for 23 (.348) with 4 runs scored and 1 RBI in his past 6 games. George went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and a walk Tuesday in the Bradenton Marauders' 8-2 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (High-A Mets). His overall batting average has risen from .222 to .297 in that span and he's scored 12 runs with 12 RBI in 21 games this season.

BILLY GERMAINE (Independent/Southern Arkansas) is off to a hot start of the season for the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. Germaine went 9 for 27 (.333) with 3 runs scored and 9 RBI in his first 9 games. He went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI on May 21 in a 6-3 victory over the River City Rascals, then went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored Thursday as the Miners lost to the Washington (Pa.) Wild Things 7-3.

Who's not

D.J. BAXENDALE (AAA Twins/Arkansas Razorbacks/Jacksonville) took a hard-luck loss for his first loss of the season May 20 as the Rochester (Minn.) Red Wings lost to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA Yankees) 5-4 in 11 innings. Baxendale allowed the winning run on 2 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. He followed that up Friday by allowing 2 earned runs on 5 hits with a walk and a strikeout, but did not factor in the decision as the Red Wings lost 11-6 to the Indianapolis Indians (AAA Pirates).

MARK REYES (Jessieville) has lost each of his past two starts for the San Jose Giants (High-A Giants). Reyes took a loss May 20 as the Giants fell to the Modesto Nuts (High-A Mariners) 14-4. He allowed 4 earned runs on 1 hit with 5 walks and 2 strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. Reyes took another loss to Modesto on Friday, allowing 6 runs -- 5 earned -- on 6 hits with 6 walks and 2 strikeouts over 5 innings.

HUNTER WOOD (AA Rays/Rogers Heritage) also took a hard-luck loss as the Montgomery Biscuits fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (AA Twins) 2-0 Wednesday. Wood allowed a 2-run single to Edgar Corcino in the bottom of the sixth inning, which was 1 of 4 hits he allowed to go along with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings. The loss evened Wood's record at 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA in 9 starts this season.

News and notes

• Outfielder Craig Gentry (Razorbacks/Fort Smith), who won the fourth outfield spot for the Baltimore Orioles coming out of spring training, was sent outright to the Orioles' Class AAA affiliate in Norfolk, Va., on May 16. Gentry made his debut for the Tides on May 19, going 1 for 4 with a single in his first at-bat in a 3-1 loss to the Charlotte Knights (AAA White Sox). In 7 games for Norfolk, Gentry has gone 8 for 31 (.258) with 4 doubles, 5 RBI and 5 runs scored in 7 games.

• Pitcher Ashur Tolliver (Sylvan Hills), who was called up by the Houston Astros on May 20 when they placed former Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Dallas Keuchel on the disabled list, was sent back down to the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday. Tolliver pitched 4 innings for the Astros in their 8-6 loss to the Cleveland Indians on May 21, allowing 1 earned run on 2 hits with 2 walks, a wild pitch, a hit batter and 5 strikeouts.

• Pitcher Daniel Wright (Arkansas State) was recalled by the Los Angeles Angels from Class AAA Salt Lake for the fourth time this season Thursday. Wright went right to work, taking the loss for the Angels in their 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed 4 runs -- 2 earned -- on 6 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

• Second baseman Michael Bernal (Razorbacks) was sent down to the Class A Augusta (Ga.) GreenJackets from the High-A San Jose Giants by the San Francisco Giants organization on Monday. Bernal had two stints on the disabled list while with San Jose this season, but radio broadcaster Joe Ritzo said that had nothing to do with Bernal being sent down. "I know he hasn't been getting a chance to play with such a crowded infield, so he should get much more of an opportunity in Augusta," Ritzo said. After making the move, San Jose had two first baseman, two second baseman and a shortstop listed on its roster.

• Speaking of the San Jose Giants, pitcher David Owen (Arkansas State) was placed on the 7-day disabled list Tuesday. He last pitched for the Giants on May 19 in their 9-4 loss to the Modesto Nuts (High-A Mariners), in which he allowed 4 earned runs on 7 hits with 2 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Radio broadcaster Joe Ritzo said he wasn't aware of any injury issues for Owen, and instead called it more of a roster management issue. "Players get shuffled on and off the active roster all the time to reduce workload or make space for other players," Ritzo said.

• Catcher Stuart Levy (ASU/Benton) was placed on the 7-day disabled list by the Frederick (Md.) Keys (High-A Orioles) on May 18. Levy last played for the Keys on May 17 in a 5-2 victory against the Salem (Va.) Red Sox (High-A Red Sox), in which he went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Team officials did not respond to requests for comment about Levy, who is batting .258 with 2 home runs and 18 RBI in 32 games for the Keys this season.

• Pitcher Nolan Sanburn (Razorbacks), who signed with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the independent American Association on April 12, has instead made his debut recently for the Potomac Nationals (High-A Nationals) in Woodbridge, Va. Sanburn debuted on May 20 in the Nationals' 4-3 loss to the Lynchburg (Va.) Hillcats (High-A Indians), allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts in 5 innings. He took his first loss of the season Friday as the Nationals lost 4-2 against the Wilmington (Del.) Blue Rocks (High-A Royals). Sanburn gave up 2 earned runs on 4 hits in his only inning of work with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

• Pitcher Richie Tate (Marked Tree) earned a victory in his first appearance of the season for the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks of the independent American Association. Tate allowed a walk and two strikeouts over 1 1/3 innings as the RedHawks defeated the Texas AirHogs 5-3. Tate was released by the Carolina Mudcats (High-A Braves) in July after serving a 100-game suspension for a third positive test for a "drug of abuse." Tate has made 3 appearances for the RedHawks this season, allowing 1 hit with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts in 4 innings and hitters are batting .214 against him.

• Infielder Nate Ferrell (Central Arkansas) was released by the Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League on May 20. Ferrell played in two games for the Crushers but did not compile any statistics of note.

-- Todd J. Pearce

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Angels, Mobile, Ala.;.328;41;134;14;44;3;0;1;16;5

Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AA Marlins, Jacksonville, Fla.;.228;45;167;27;38;10;0;6;31;1

Michael Bernal;Arkansas;2B;A Giants, Augusta, Ga.;.250;11;40;9;10;1;0;0;5;0

Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.228;33;123;15;28;6;0;1;11;11

Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.242;21;66;8;16;1;0;0;2;0

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.232;40;138;17;32;5;0;3;14;4

Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.285;36;130;20;37;5;1;4;20;2

Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.311;27;90;13;28;3;0;1;13;6

Brett Eibner#;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City.;.258;21;66;11;17;2;1;3;10;0

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.313;39;150;17;47;9;2;1;10;3

Craig Gentry;UA/Fort Smith;LF;AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va.;.258;7;31;5;8;4;1;0;5;1

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;.297;21;74;12;22;5;0;1;12;0

Billy Germaine;SAU;IF;independent, Marion, Ill.;.333;9;27;3;9;2;0;0;5;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.326;12;46;11;15;3;1;2;13;1

Stuart Levy*;ASU/Benton;C;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;.258;32;97;13;25;11;0;2;18;1

Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;.300;13;50;10;15;3;0;0;4;1

Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.257;38;140;27;36;7;2;6;27;5

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Barrett Astin;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;1-2;5.60;7;2;0;17.2;23;7;21

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;0-1;3.48;13;0;1;20.2;18;6;16

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AA Red Sox, Portland, Maine;5-1;2.13;8;8;0;42.1;28;2;151

Mike Bolsinger#;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;1-1;1.46;4;2;0;12.1;11;3;18

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;1-0;7.11;4;0;0;6.1;6;2;5

Keegan Ghidotti;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;0-2;12.00;4;0;0;3.0;8;2;3

Griffin Glaude*;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;1-1;5.49;8;0;0;19.2;21;5;20

Chandler Hawkins;Arkansas State;AA Cardinals, Springfield, Mo.;0-1;4.24;12;0;0;17.0;14;11;9

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;1-0;2.50;13;0;1;18.0;10;7;23

Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;5-1;5.47;10;10;0;54.1;59;19;44

Jacob Morris;Arkansas;independent, Grand Prairie, Texas;0-0;3.60;2;0;0;5.0;2;8;6

David Owen*;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-0;5.67;12;0;0;33.1;44;12;26

Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;1-1;3.48;2;2;0;10.1;13;0;7

Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-7;6.70;10;9;0;41.2;42;42;25

Nolan Sanburn;Arkansas;High-A Nationals, Woodbridge, Va.;0-1;4.50;2;0;0;6.0;8;4;9

Ryne Stanek#;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;2.00;14;0;2;18.0;14;6;25

Richie Tate;Marked Tree;independent, Fargo, N.D.;1-0;0.00;3;0;0;4.0;1;2;7

James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;0-1;6.35;5;0;0;5.2;12;4;5

Sam Thoele;UALR;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif..;1-1;6.46;11;0;0;15.1;21;7;12

Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;2.70;10;0;0;13.1;7;10;12

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;3-1;2.75;16;0;0;16.1;13;6;12

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AA Rays, Montgomery, Ala.;3-3;4.47;9;9;0;52.1;44;19;52

Daniel Wright#;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;2-1;9.35;4;4;0;17.1;24;6;8

Through Thursday's games

*on disabled list #called up to parent club

To make additions or corrections to this list, please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 05/28/2017