Blaney patient, wins Xfinity race

CONCORD, N.C. -- Ryan Blaney demonstrated his improving patience and made sure that Kevin Harvick's misery at Charlotte Motor Speedway continued.

Blaney passed Harvick on a restart with three laps to go and held on to win the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Blaney went from last to first for his fifth career Xfinity victory. He had qualified third, but was sent to the back of the field to start the race because of unapproved tire changes to his No. 12 Ford.

"I have a lot better patience than I did a couple of years ago," Blaney, 23, joked when asked about starting at the back of the field. "You learn that as you run a little bit more in NASCAR. When you start in the back or something goes wrong and you lose five or six spots it's the patience aspect of it.

"We were super patient working back up through the field. It helps when you have a really good car and you know you can be patient."

Harvick's tough luck at Charlotte continued, remaining winless at the track.

Austin Dillon finished third, and Christopher Bell fourth.

