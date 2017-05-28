Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, May 28, 2017, 3:36 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Body found in central Arkansas; investigation ongoing, authorities say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:05 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Deputies responding to a Sunday morning report of shots fired in Saline County found a body near Arkansas 70, authorities said.

Lt. Jeffrey Silk of the Saline County sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched in response to the call around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies found a “lifeless” body in the 18000 block of the highway near the Saline/Garland County line, Silk said, noting the body was found outside on private property.

Authorities did not identify the person or release a cause of death.

Silk said the investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Body found in central Arkansas; investigation ongoing, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online