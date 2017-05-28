Body found in central Arkansas; investigation ongoing, authorities say

Deputies responding to a Sunday morning report of shots fired in Saline County found a body near Arkansas 70, authorities said.

Lt. Jeffrey Silk of the Saline County sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched in response to the call around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies found a “lifeless” body in the 18000 block of the highway near the Saline/Garland County line, Silk said, noting the body was found outside on private property.

Authorities did not identify the person or release a cause of death.

Silk said the investigation is ongoing.