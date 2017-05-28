Ceremonies set in state to honor nation's fallen

Veterans and their families around the state will be honoring lost loved ones and fellow veterans with special ceremonies and picnics this Memorial Day.

The events include:

• Central Arkansas Memorial Day Ceremony -- The Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs will host a ceremony Monday to honor all deceased members of the armed forces. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at 1501 W. Maryland Ave. in Sherwood. Maj. Gen. William Wofford will be the keynote speaker, and the Arkansas National Guard's 106th Army Band will perform. Shuttle buses will run continuously between Sherwood Forest and the cemetery until 9:55 a.m. Immediately after the ceremony, the Arkansas Veterans Coalition and VFW Auxiliary will host an annual picnic at Sherwood Forest. The ceremony is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved to Sherwood Forest, 1111 West Maryland Ave. in Sherwood.

• UA Little Rock Memorial Day Ceremony -- The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will host a ceremony to honor "Gold Star Families," or family members of armed forces members who were killed in action. The event will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Donaldson Student Services Center.

• Veterans Honor Ride and Remembrance Ceremony -- Sign-ups for the honor ride begin at noon Monday, with lineup at 1:30 p.m. at Jonesboro VFW Post 1991 at 300 Airport Road. The route will end with a remembrance ceremony at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at 3600 Arkansas 163 in Birdeye. All veterans, bikers, clubs and organizations are welcome.

• Arkansas State Veterans Beautification Foundation Breakfast -- A free breakfast for all will be held Memorial Day from 7-11 a.m. at The Meat Shoppe outside the back gate of Little Rock Air Force Base, 14509 Arkansas 107 in Gravel Ridge. Donations collected at the breakfast will go to the foundation for cemetery upkeep.

• Mountain Home Memorial Day Ceremony -- A gathering at the city's Veterans Square will remember those who gave their lives in service of the country. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will speak at the event from 11 a.m. to noon at the square at East Seventh and Main Streets.

• Fayetteville Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson will appear at a Memorial Day event at the Fayetteville National Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. The cemetery is at 700 S. Government Ave.

State Desk on 05/28/2017