COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

May 29

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, will be closed for observance of the Memorial Day holiday. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Community Festival Chorale Spring Concert

RUSSELLVILLE — The Community Festival Chorale, sponsored by the Arkansas Center for Music Education, will present a spring concert at 6:30 p.m. at All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix. The choir will perform The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass, accompanied by a bluegrass ensemble of mandolin, banjo, fiddle and upright bass. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, email info@ac-me.org or call

(479) 264-9107.

Perry County Memorial Day Service

PERRYVILLE — Perry County will hold a Memorial Day remembrance service at 9 a.m. in the Connection Center of Perryville United Methodist Church, 123 Cross St. The public is invited. The guest speaker will be retired Army Maj. Gen. Ronald S. Chastain of Conway, who served as deputy commanding general for the Arkansas Army National Guard, adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard, commander of the 39th Brigade Combat Team during Operation Iraqi Freedom II, commander of the 25th Rear Operations Center during Operation Desert Storm and chief of staff (wartime) for the United States Forces Korea. For more information on the event, call County Judge Toby Davis’ office at (501) 889-5128.

June 2

Flower Power Happy Hour

RUSSELLVILLE — Gallery 307 at 307 W. C St. invites the public to the Flower Power Happy Hour, a special exhibit of impressionistic flower paintings, from 6-9 p.m. during the scheduled art walk. Work by artists of the gallery’s Lori’s Loft will be featured, and artists will give painting demonstrations on the sidewalk and offer complimentary Hippy Dippy Drinks. Participating artists are Paula Steele, Jeannie Stone, Carol Watson, Bonnie Haines, Debbie Weibler and Rita Goodman. Visitors are encouraged to dress in vintage hippie clothes. For more information, call the gallery at (479) 223-7351.

June 2 and 3

Sacred Heart School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart School Bazaar will take place both days at the school, 106 N. St Joseph St. Activities will include a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham-and-bacon stand, a silent/online auction, a Baggo tournament and more. This year’s raffle grand prize is a 2017 Ford F-150 4x2 SuperCrew. The drawing for prizes, including a $1,000 vacation voucher, will be Saturday. A spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. Saturday in the school gym, with carryout dinners available. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

June 3

Devil Dog Golden Brunch

MORRILTON — Morrilton High School’s 17th annual Devil Dog Golden Brunch will take place in the Morrilton High School Cafeteria. Visiting with classmates will begin at 10 a.m., and brunch will be served at 11 a.m. Stan Willis will serve as master of ceremonies. Class introductions and a program will follow the brunch. The class of 1967, which has reached the 50-year mark since graduation, will be the honored class. All who were in a class that graduated from MHS at least 50 years ago, whether or not they went through graduation, are invited to attend. Return registration forms by Wednesday. Anyone who did not receive a registration form may call (501) 354-5346.

Remnants (of Rock) Performance

MORRILTON — In conjunction with the class of 1967’s 50th class reunion at the annual Devil Dog Brunch weekend, Rick Calhoun and the Remnants (of Rock) will perform at 8 p.m. at the Rialto Theatre, 215 E. Broadway.

Ongoing

Financial Peace University

CONWAY — Registration is underway for a nine-week class, Financial Peace University, scheduled to begin this Wednesday and end July 26. The group will meet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 2400 Prince St. Selena and Mike Ulasewich, volunteer coordinators, will lead the sessions. The cost per participating family is $93, which includes a workbook and other materials. The course, authored by Dave Ramsey, covers topics such as budgeting, debt and planning for the future. For more information, call (501) 329-6483. To register, visit daveramsey.com/fpu/classes/1041595.

UCA Community School of Music Registration

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music is registering students for summer music lessons. Private instruction is offered for children and adults in piano, voice, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, Suzuki violin, ukulele and all band and orchestral instruments. Tuition varies depending upon the level of the instructor, and costs are listed at uca.edu/csm. Registration information is available at uca.edu/csm/registration. For more information, call (501) 450-3672 or email Teresa Bumgarner at tbumgarn@uca.edu.

Alexander Technique Lessons

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Community School of Music is registering students for private and group lessons in the Alexander Technique, by Cliff Hicks. This technique is used for prevention and recovery from injury and repetitive motion strain, to end tension headaches and to promote endurance. Classes will meet from 2-3 p.m. Sundays for four weeks in Room 316 of the Snow Fine Arts Center. Registration information is available at uca.edu/csm/registration. For more information, call (501) 450-3672, email Teresa Bumgarner at tbumgarn@uca.edu, or visit uca.edu/csm or www.alexandertech-centralar.com.

May Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — A watercolor exhibition by Becky Botos will be on display through Wednesday in the gallery at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. Botos is a self-taught artist who has been represented in several galleries in Arkansas and has won awards in group exhibitions. For more information, call (479) 968-2452.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., will offer a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Church Centennial Celebration

GREENBRIER — Bono Baptist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. June 4 at the church, 414 Arkansas 285 N. at Burkett Flat Road. Emil Turner will be the guest speaker, followed by a catered catfish dinner on the church grounds. The dinner costs $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger may eat free. RSVP by calling (501) 679-0509 or emailing connect@bonobaptist.com.

Youth Theatre Summer Intensive Program

CONWAY — The Youth Theatre of Central Arkansas will host its annual Summer Intensive Program for students in grades five through 12 on June 5 to July 15 in the Snow Fine Arts Center at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. There will be performances open to the public at 7 p.m. July 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. July 15 in the Bridges/Larson Theatre. Registration and fees are due Wednesday. For applications, visit www.uca.edu/theatre/summer-intensive. The fee is $375. There are early-bird specials, multichild discounts and grant opportunities. For more information, contact Melissa Pearson at melissap@uca.edu or (501) 450-5092.

Friends of the Library Book Sale

MORRILTON — The Friends of the Conway County Library will have a book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 and 9 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at the old Magie Ford building. Book donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 and 6 at the old Magie Ford building. Books will be sold for 75 cents per pound. Book dealers are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Conway County Library. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204.

Volman Cemetery Fundraiser

BIGELOW — The Volman Cemetery will have its annual fundraiser June 10 in the Bigelow Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. There will be a fish dinner with all the trimmings, prepared by the Oaks Family, at 5 p.m., with an auction to follow. Plates will be $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Donations may be mailed to the Volman Cemetery, P.O. Box 103, Bigelow, AR 72016.

Children’s Fishing Derby

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will present the annual Children’s Fishing Derby, a free event for children ages 4 to 12, at 8 a.m. June 10 at Pleasant View Park. The weigh-in will be at 10 a.m. Prizes will be given in three age divisions for the heaviest catfish and the heaviest stringer of catfish. A special prize will be awarded for the biggest fish caught during the derby. Register at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

St. Joseph Picnic

CENTER RIDGE — The 88th annual St Joseph Picnic, featuring all-you-can-eat homemade Italian sausage and spaghetti, will take place from 2:30-7:30 p.m. June 17 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall. The all-family event will include the Kountry Store, games and refreshments. Everyone is welcome. The cost is $18 for adults and $6 for children. Children younger than 3 may eat free. To-go plates will be available at 3 p.m. For more information, call (662) 292-5965.

Creature Feature

CLINTON — The Little Red River Audubon Society will presents its free annual Creature Feature with the Little Rock Zoo at 6 p.m. June 20 at the Petit Jean Electric Building, 270 Quality Drive. Kids of all ages are invited to get up-close and personal with some of the zoo’s four-legged friends. Door prizes will be awarded. For more information, email lrras2011@gmail.com.

QuickBooks Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise software users on June 22 at Arkansas Tech. The 8:30 a.m. to noon session, QuickBooks for Beginners, is designed for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using QuickBooks desktop software.The 1-4:30 p.m. session, QuickBooks Day-to-Day Basics, includes working with invoices, payments, bills, inventory and reports. Computers are provided for use during the sessions, which cost $65 each. Registration is required by June 21: Call (479) 356-2067 or visit asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

