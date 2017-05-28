COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

May 29

Memorial Day Ceremony

CABOT — American Legion Post 71 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Cabot Veterans Community Center. The guest speaker will be Allen Miller. After the ceremony, Post 71 will honor the fallen by placing a wreath at the memorial, followed by the playing of taps. For more information, call the post at (501) 203-5715.

May 25

Single Parent Scholarship Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline to apply for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. summer 2017 scholarships is Thursday. The scholarships are for White County single parents who have minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. View the application at www.aspsf.org/county_white.html. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or (501) 230-2414.

North Arkansas

Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting

SALEM — Legendary country group Shenandoah will perform at the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Salem. Cooperative members and their families are invited to attend. The schedule includes registration, 2-6:45 p.m.; bingo, 2-4 p.m.; entertainment, 4:15-6:45 p.m.; a barbecue meal, 4:15 p.m.; and a business meeting, 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.naeci.com or call (87) 895-3221.

June 2 – June 4

Museum Ships on the Air

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), part of American Legion Post 71 in Cabot, will assist with the Museum Ships on the Air, Worldwide Museum Ships, all three days at the USS Razorback submarine at the Inland Maritime Museum, 120 Riverfront Park Drive. STARS will attempt to contact other museum ships. The Inland Maritime Museum’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.

ONGOING

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. For more information, call (501) 882-4495. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Summer CNA Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College is accepting enrollment for certified-nursing-assistants classes this summer at Ozarka College in Ash Flat. Basic Health Skills, for college credit and taught by Dawn Smith, will meet from 4-8:20 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the summer 1 session, which begins this Tuesday. Financial aid is available to students who qualify. For more information or to register, contact Kim Whitten, director of Ozarka College-Ash Flat, at (870) 994.7273 or kwhitten@ozarka.edu.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

World War I Exhibit

CALICO ROCK — The Calico Rock Museum, 104 Main St., is hosting a World War I commemorative event, A State of War: Calico Rock Remembers World War I, through Wednesday. The event includes an exhibit designed and fabricated in-house that focuses on the young men from the area who served in the war, the impact of the war in the area and a broader look at the war. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (870) 297-6100 or email ggushue@gmail.com.

Tai Chi Chih Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will offer a series of Continuing Education tai chi chih classes from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Part 1 will meet this Tuesday through June 8, and Part 2 will meet June 20-29. The course instructor is Vicki Webb. “Tai chi chih is an easy- to-learn, non-martial-arts form of movement that promotes physical strength and balance and enhances focus, concentration and emotional wellness,” Webb said. To learn more, visit www.taichichih.org. The cost is $30 per session or $25 for students ages 60 and older; or $50 for both sessions or $40 for those 60 and older. For more information or to register, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu.

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. The age divisions are youth, 12 and younger; juniors, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Enter online after Thursday, and preregister by July 15. For more information, call the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the fair office at (870) 895-5565.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming Summer

Reading Program

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will begin its annual Summer Reading Program on June 5. Preschoolers through sixth-graders are eligible to participate and receive weekly prizes for reading books. There will be live performances June 7 and July 5, and weekly story times with Charlotte on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814, email info@indcolib.com, or visit www.indcolib.com.

Arkansas Street Machines Car and Truck Show

JACKSONVILLE — The 18th annual Arkansas Street Machines Car and Truck Show, after being rained out twice, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive. The event will feature show cars and trucks — antiques, classics and new vehicles from local dealers. Proceeds will benefit the Jacksonville Museum of Military History. For more information, call (501) 982-2245.

Mary Ark of the Covenant Luncheon

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — All women are invited to a luncheon sponsored by the Mary Ark of the Covenant Arkansas Chapter of Magnificat, a ministry to Catholic women, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Registration will be at 11 a.m. The theme is The Sacred Heart of Jesus. Tickets are $12 and include a catered lunch, a time of worship and the featured speaker, Mary Jane Alexander, who served Native Americans at St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota, for 45 years. Mail ticket orders to Cindy Harris, P.O. Box 156, Cherokee Village, AR 72525, postmarked by Wednesday. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Gospel Concert

AUSTIN — Southern gospel trio 11th Hour will be in concert at 6 p.m. June 10 at Lifeline Fellowship Church, 109 W. Allison St. Admission to the concert is free, but an offering will be received. For more information, call Rowland Promotions at (501) 284-1182.

Lebanon Cemetery Association Homecoming

MCRAE — The Lebanon Cemetery Association will have its homecoming June 11 at the Lebanon Cemetery Pavilion in McRae. The activities will begin with a memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck dinner at noon and an afternoon of fellowship. All are invited to attend.

Jim Brady Trio Concert

JACKSONVILLE — The Jim Brady Trio will give a concert at 7 p.m. June 27 at First Assembly of God Church, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 590 9357.

