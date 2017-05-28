COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

May 29

Holiday Closing

BENTON/BRYANT — The Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant will be closed for observance of Memorial Day. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 30

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play table-top games from 4-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

June 1

Red Cross Blood Drive

ARKADELPHIA — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1-5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 107 N. Ninth St. A donor card or photo ID is required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

June 2

Rise and Shine Craft Time

BENTON — Crafters of all skill levels are invited to make crafts at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

June 3

Softball Tournament

ARKADELPHIA — The Volunteer Council for the Arkadelphia Human Development Center and the city of Arkadelphia will host the Dee White Invitational Softball Tournament for girls ages 8-18 at 9 a.m. at the Arkadelphia Sports Complex. For more information or to register in advance, call (501) 213-6110.

Small Business Startup Summit

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a Small Business Startup Summit from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on HSU’s Hot Springs campus. Subjects discussed will include Starting a Business in Arkansas and How to Write a Business Plan. The cost of the class is $65 per person. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184.

Dance Recital

ARKADELPHIA — The DancePraize Dance Studio will present its sixth annual recital, titled He Makes Me Brave, at 3 p.m. at Ouachita Baptist University’s Jones Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Ongoing

Hot Spring County Farmer’s Market

MALVERN — The Hot Spring County Farmers Market will take place from 8-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 30 at the 4-H Center grounds, 1407 Martin Luther King Drive. For more information, call (501) 467-0026.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Consider My Perspective Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Students of the Smithzonian Art Center will present the exhibit Consider My Perspective through June 16 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

World War I Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Voices of the Great War, an exhibit of items from Ouachita Baptist University’s Riley-Hickenbotham Library, will be on display through Wednesday at the library on the OBU campus. The exhibit is a World War I commemorative event sponsored by the Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee, which is sponsored by the Department of Arkansas Heritage. For more information, call (870) 245-5332 or email richterw@obu.edu.

Escape Room

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Escape Room, Mother-in-Law Mania,

will be available through Wednesday at the Coronado Community Center. Tickets are $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. Advance registration is required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Justus Fine Art Gallery May Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The May exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery features a group exhibition titled Place Holders. Work by Beverly Buys, Virmarie DePoyster, Randall M. Good, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Laura Raborn, Gary Simmons, Rebecca Thompson, Emily Wood and others will be featured. The exhibit will be on display through Wednesday. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at

11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Upcoming

Facebook Business Page Workshop

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a workshop to help small-business owners develop their Facebook pages from 1:30-4 p.m. June 6 on HSU’s Hot Springs campus. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184.

Website in a Day Seminar

MALVERN — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a workshop to help small businesses create a free website from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 at College of the Ouachitas. The cost of the class is $50 per person. For more information or to register in advance, call

(870) 230-5184.

