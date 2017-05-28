Escobar, Moustakas help Royals win 2nd in row

ROYALS 5, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND -- Alcides Escobar hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth, Mike Moustakas homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Saturday.

Kansas City, an AL-worst 20-27 entering Saturday, has won two consecutive this weekend against the Indians.

Jason Vargas (6-3) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his second save in two days and No. 11 on the season.

Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar (3-5) allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

Royals Manager Ned Yost and first baseman Eric Hosmer were ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke in the first inning. They were thrown out for arguing after it was ruled that Hosmer failed to check his swing and struck out with the bases loaded and no outs.

Kansas City loaded the bases with one out in the sixth. Alex Gordon hit a tying RBI single off Boone Logan, which brought Nick Goody out of Cleveland's bullpen.

Escobar sent a line drive to the left side of the infield, but shortstop Francisco Lindor couldn't make a leaping grab. The ball rolled into left-center field, scoring two runs.

Moustakas, who was 3 for 4 with 1 walk, added a leadoff drive in the ninth for his 13th of the season.

Salvador Perez put Kansas City ahead with a sacrifice fly in the first, but Lindor's one-out home run tied the game in the bottom half. Jason Kipnis put Cleveland in front with an RBI single in the third.

Kipnis narrowly missed a grand slam in the fourth when his drive to the right-field seats was ruled foul. The call was upheld after a crew chief review. Kipnis popped out on the next pitch and fired his bat to the ground, breaking it into several pieces.

Kansas City loaded the bases on an error, a hit and a walk to start the game. Hosmer tried to check his swing on a 1-2 pitch, but third base umpire David Rackley ruled he went around.

Hosmer was ejected after shouting and waving his hand at Rackley. Yost was tossed soon after he came on the field.

YANKEES 3, ATHLETICS 2 Oakland rookie Jharel Cotton held host New York hitless until Matt Holliday launched a two-run home run with two outs in the sixth inning that sent resurgent CC Sabathia and the Yankees to a victory.

BLUE JAYS 3, RANGERS 1 Jose Bautista hit a three-run home run that backed Marco Estrada, and Toronto beat visiting Texas and matched its longest winning streak this season at five.

WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 0 Tyler Danish worked around six walks while pitching five innings in his first major league victory, and host Chicago beat Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

TWINS 5, RAYS 3 Brian Dozier's tiebreaking two-run home run for Minnesota with two outs in the eighth inning followed a pitching change by visiting Tampa Bay and spurred the Twins to a victory over the Rays.

RED SOX 6, MARINERS 0 Brian Johnson pitched a five-hitter in his first big league appearance at Fenway Park, and host Boston stretched its winning streak to a season-high six games with a victory over Seattle.

ASTROS 5, ORIOLES 2 Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a solid performance in his return from the disabled list, and George Springer hit a two-run home run to help Houston to a victory over visiting Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, REDS 3 Tommy Joseph hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, leading Philadelphia to a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 3, PADRES 0 Stephen Strasburg dominated San Diego with a career-high 15 strikeouts while allowing 3 hits over 7 innings as host Washington beat the Padres.

BREWERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Chase Anderson took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning as Milwaukee snapped visiting Arizona's five-game winning streak.

DODGERS 5, CUBS 0 Chase Utley drove in three runs with a pair of two-out singles, and Brandon McCarthy and Ross Stripling combined on a three-hitter that led host Los Angeles over Chicago.

PIRATES 5, METS 4 (10) John Jaso singled home the tying run in the ninth inning and the winning run in the 10th, and Pittsburgh beat visiting New York.

CARDINALS 3, ROCKIES 0 Adam Wainwright kept up his mastery of the Rockies by scattering three hits over seven innings, Tommy Pham hit a two-run home run and St. Louis beat host Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 5, MARLINS 2 Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run, and Los Angeles reached the .500 mark for the 12th time this season by beating Miami.

