Family painting activity ‘rocks’ local cities

Children and adults are leaving brightly painted rocks at parks, on sidewalks and in libraries and other public spaces across the nation.

Brooke DeHaven, creator of Cabot Rocks, said that after she attended a rock hunt in Mansfield, Texas, she started a Facebook group to encourage families to spend time together.

DeHaven said members of the Cabot community have been painting uplifting symbols and messages on flat stones, then hiding them throughout the city.

“It’s a way to spread kindness, get the kids outside and enjoy some family time together,” DeHaven said.

She said the activity also fosters creativity in children and can be an excellent bonding opportunity.

“It has really encouraged people to come together around town. We have rock-painting parties and some summer classes at the library coming up,” DeHaven said.

“My favorite thing about it is it has taught my children to give without worrying about what they’ll receive in return,” she said.

DeHaven started the group in October and said it continues to grow in the community.

The Cabot Rocks Facebook group is nearing 700 members.

DeHaven said she labels her rocks with a hashtag, #cabotrocks, so people can find the group online.

“People can upload a picture of the rock they found and use the hashtag. That way, we can see rocks that have been uploaded to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook,” DeHaven said.

DeHaven said she hasn’t heard any negative feedback about the rocks, and everybody in Cabot seems to love the idea.

“I always encourage people to hide the rocks in outdoor places so the kids get some fresh air,” she said. “I tell people that if they find a rock, they can keep it, re-hide it or leave it in place.”

She said the activity is fun, inexpensive, and participants don’t have to be artists.

Rachele Breese, a stay-at-home mother in Cabot, said her five kids like Cabot Rocks because it’s something fun to do as a family, and it’s easily accessible.

Breese said they have hidden over 20 rocks at the Cabot Public Library and the Cabot Community Pond.

“Its awesome for the community because of the positive messages you can paint on the rocks to brighten someone’s day. It also inspires people to get up and move around while they hunt for rocks with their families,” Breese said.

Rocks hidden and found around Cabot have had symbols that include butterflies, mushrooms, animal faces, rainbows, American flags, peace signs, hearts, superhero symbols and flowers painted on them.

Some rocks have motivational messages on them, such as “You are amazing” and “Don’t give up.”

DeHaven said the rocks have become a reminder of the positive things in the community and across the nation.

She plans to start hiding “prize rocks” around the town soon.

“When someone finds a prize rock, they’ll just post that they found it to get a prize. We’ll give out things like bubbles and chalk,” DeHaven said.

Kimberly Shetron, creator of Batesville Rocks, said the idea to start a group in Batesville stemmed from her children’s experiences rock-hunting in Missouri.

She said her youngest kids, Jonas and Madi, and her stepdaughter, Chayne, helped her make Batesville Rocks a reality.

“It’s so simple yet has the power to be mysterious, fun, exciting and even inspiring. It encourages people to be creative,” Shetron said.

Shetron said the community has been receptive, and she loves seeing photos online that parents post of their children decorating and hiding rocks.

She said one of the rocks she hid had “You Matter” painted on it.

“I was moved when an employee from a nearby restaurant posted on our page that the ‘You Matter’ rock was left on top of her tip. The person or people who found it left it as an encouragement to her,” Shetron said.

“She wasn’t sure what to do with it, and I explained her options. She chose to re-hide it for someone else to find as encouragement. I thought that was neat,” Shetron said.

Shetron said her favorite thing about the project is how something as small as a rock has the power to bring siblings and families closer together.

“I also love how, through Batesville Rocks, so many are encouraged to explore the community and see the many landmarks, parks and activities that really make Batesville rock,” Shetron said.

Shetron said people have even posted photos of decorated rocks that their animals have found.

“This really is for anyone,” she said.

