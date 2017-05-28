Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, May 28, 2017, 4:58 a.m.

Fort Smith police report 3 men dead

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:42 a.m.

Three men were found dead Friday in what Fort Smith police believe was a homicide-suicide.

Dinh To, 47, is believed to have fatally shot Long Nguyen, 48, and Pho Vu, 56, in a residence in the 3200 block of Furman Avenue in Fort Smith, police said.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting "with three people injured" shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and found To, Nguyen and Vu dead, Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said in an email.

Police found a handgun and three spent shell casings at the residence, he said. A "preliminary investigation" showed that To shot the two men, then himself, Grubbs said.

"All three men knew each other, and no clear motive [for the shooting] exists at this time," Grubbs said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 05/28/2017

Print Headline: Fort Smith police report 3 men dead

