Gurdon chamber surprises honorees with awards

One man’s devotion to his hometown hasn’t gone unnoticed. Brandon Bradshaw has spent his life in Gurdon and devoted much energy to rebuilding the town’s Little League program. For his efforts, he received a surprise honor Tuesday night as Citizen of the Year at the Gurdon Chamber of Commerce banquet.

“My wife told me they invited me to speak about the baseball program,” Bradshaw said. “Receiving the award brought me to tears. It’s amazing to be honored by my town where I’ve devoted so much of my time to rebuild the Gurdon Little League Association.”

Bradshaw, a meter service technician for Entergy, is a dad of two, Dakota, 10, and

Mikaela, 9. He also runs a business with his wife, Ashley. Nellie’s Pet Grooming and Boarding was named after their family dog, a boxer, who had a long life — 24 years.

A fifth-generation graduate of Gurdon High School, Bradshaw said he is grateful his children are going through the same school system and living in the community of his youth.

“Gurdon is home; I met my wife here. The school system is great and has been so supportive and helpful with our son, who is deaf. I know everyone in town and can’t help but love it.”

Bradshaw’s son, who has fully functional cochlear implants, hasn’t let his hearing impairment stop him from typical children’s activities.

“He plays baseball, basketball and football,” Bradshaw said, noting that his son is his inspiration. “To see what all he goes through, and yet he continues to thrive. He’s somebody to look up to.”

Bradshaw played baseball from the time he was 3 until he couldn’t play anymore. As soon as Dakota turned 3, he started playing baseball, Bradshaw said.

“I started coaching, but the league kept getting smaller, and it was harder to get donations to keep it going.”

He stepped up to the plate to restore the program and now is vice president of the league.

“We’re working on grants to improve the field and the look of the park, and our number of signups has doubled each year. This season, we’ve had a full park for the past two months, and we’re playing with bigger leagues like Prescott and Hope.”

Bradshaw’s nomination for Citizen of the Year, from Bunny Childres, states, “He not only is a coach and fundraiser, but also a taxi driver, taking kids to the field if they don’t have a ride and driving much farther distances to get older kids to out-of-town games. He works hard in the concession stands when he is not coaching his team and even makes time to help with pee wee basketball and football.”

Other awards given at the banquet include Teacher of the Year, Chamber Member of the Year and an award of special recognition.

Jojo Smithpeters, an art teacher for Gurdon Primary and Middle schools, earned the teacher honor.

Primary school principal Rusty Manning said Smithpeters goes above and beyond her job duties.

“She goes above what she has to do without asking, taking initiative and looking out for others, and she’s so good with the kids, earning her high respect from them and parents.”

Smithpeters has been at Gurdon for six years. She said the best part about her job is the school.

“The kids are great, the principals, others — I couldn’t ask for a better place to teach,” she said.

One of her favorite activities with the kids is working on special holiday projects to take home.

“They used to have time to do stuff like that in the classroom, but now with everything teachers have to do, they don’t have time to do extra things,” Smithpeters said.

Larry Thomerson, who received special recognition, attends the banquet each year but said he knew something was different when his 8-year-old granddaughter from Texarkana showed up for the chamber banquet.

Thomerson has lived in Gurdon since 1950, the year he was born. He took over the family business, Thomerson Drug Store, which his parents opened the same year he was born. Earlier this year, he sold the business to AllCare Pharmacy, a chain headquartered in Arkadelphia.

“I still work here full time and plan to until my health won’t allow it, but now I’m a W-2 man,” Thomerson said.

Thomerson officiates high school football games on Friday

nights, he said. He couldn’t imagine living anywhere else, he noted, adding that it’s nice knowing nearly everyone who walks into the drugstore and living in a place where everyone is generally kind.

David Williams, owner of Williams Welding, earned the Chamber Member of the Year award. Michelle Babineaux, chamber secretary, said

David is “a solid chamber member who always has a helping hand.” He is a past president of the chamber and current

Rotary Club president, she said.

Other highlights of the banquet included keynote speaker Steve Landers of Steve Landers Auto Group and special entertainment by Miss Henderson State University Olivia Moore, who is from Gurdon.