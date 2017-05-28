Is MVP on deck for Hog?

HOOVER, Ala. -- Chad Spanberger continued making a play for SEC Tournament MVP on Saturday with home runs in his first two at-bats during the Arkansas Razorbacks' 16-0 rout of Florida.

Spanberger increased his home run total to five at the tournament and kept his batting average at .500 with a 3 for 6 performance.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville first baseman had a run of 12 plate appearances Thursday through Saturday that included five home runs, two doubles and three walks.

"He's hot, and he wants to swing the bat," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn told the SEC Network. "We've seen him take some low pitches out of the park this year. He likes it down there. He's fun to watch."

Spanberger's prodigious home runs have been the rage in Hoover this week.

Asked about whether he's heard anything from other teams about his binge by the SEC Network's Laura Rutledge, Spanberger referenced a remark from Mississippi State slugger and SEC player of the year Brent Rooker.

"Yeah, I think Rooker last night was like, 'You hit a double? Are you slumping or something?' That's big coming from him."

Spanberger took some mighty hacks after his home runs Saturday and wound up with three strikeouts.

Who starts?

LSU has announced freshman Eric Walker will start today's SEC Tournament championship game against the Razorbacks, while Arkansas' starter is up in the air.

Walker threw a four-hit shutout against the Razorbacks in a 2-0 victory at Baum Stadium on April 9 to win the rubber match of that series. Arkansas did not have an extra-base hit.

"I got to watch him from the coaches' office because I got launched in the first inning," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said about being ejected during Walker's outing. "What I saw? He can really spot up his fastball, doesn't really leave much out over the plate to hit. Got a good breaking ball."

Van Horn said he wasn't sure of his starter, but mentioned right-handers Dominic Taccolini (4-1, 4.78) and Kevin Kopps (3-0, 3.16) as the mostly likely candidates.

Sea of purple

Arkansas fans will be in the minority for today's championship game, as LSU travels with a huge group of fans.

"We'll be outnumbered by fans, 15,000 to 1,000? I don't know, whatever this stadium holds," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "It's pretty amazing the following they have. You look at all those RVs out there. They're passionate. Little disadvantage there."

Arkansas outfielder Dominic Fletcher said the Hogs are eager to take on LSU again after losing two of three at home to the Tigers.

"We're really excited to get another shot at them after what happened at home," he said, adding the large contingent of LSU fans won't faze the Hogs.

"Once you get in the box, you're kind of zoned in on the pitcher out there," he said. "It doesn't affect me too much. I think it'll be good to see how we do and just get another shot at them."

Facing LSU

Arkansas and LSU have an extensive postseason history, and the Razorbacks will have to overcome a long run of frustration in May and June against the Tigers to win the SEC Tournament title.

LSU owns a 12-3 postseason record against the Razorbacks, including a 5-3 mark in Hoover and a 9-3 record in SEC Tournament games. The Hogs are 0-3 against LSU at the College World Series.

All tourney

The Razorbacks have some strong candidates for the all-tournament squad, led by first baseman Chad Spanberger, shortstop Jax Biggers, outfielders Dominic Fletcher and Eric Cole, and pitcher Kacey Murphy, who joined Mississippi State's Konnor Pilkington and LSU's Alex Lange as the only pitchers in the tournament with at least seven shutout innings.

Biggers has hit an SEC Tournament record 3 triples and is batting 9 for 13 (.692) with 5 runs and 6 RBI. Fletcher is 5 for 15 (.333) with a pair of home runs. Cole is 7 for 16 (.438) with a home run and 5 runs scored. Cole reached base 5 times Saturday while going 3 for 4 with 3 runs and 2 RBI.

Domination

LSU run-ruled South Carolina 11-0 to oust the Gamecocks from the SEC Tournament, continuing the Tigers' commanding run at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

LSU has outscored Missouri, Kentucky and South Carolina by a combined 31-3 during its 3-0 run and has scored 10 or more runs in every game at the tournament.

Blues Singer

Florida starter Brady Singer entered Saturday with the best ERA among the team's trio of starting pitchers at 2.67. He left in the second inning after allowing 8 runs on 7 hits, including 3 home runs, and recording only 3 outs.

Singer tried to bare hand Eric Cole's leadoff single to open the game with his pitching hand, and although he didn't need the attention of a trainer, he never found his rhythm. Singer left with a 3.38 ERA, a jump of 0.71 during his shortest stint of the year.

Look out!

Florida pitchers hit four Razorbacks batters with pitches Saturday. The most severe beaning came against outfielder Jake Arledge, who took a fastball from David Lee off his left knee in the top of the sixth.

Arledge went down slowly, got up and walked gingerly to first base with the help of a trainer. He came out in the bottom of the inning, replaced by Evan Lee. Dave Van Horn said Arledge would be questionable for today's championship game.

Chad confident

South Carolina is viewed as a bubble team for making the NCAA Tournament field by the analysts, but Coach Chad Holbrook feels differently.

Speaking to the SEC Network, Holbrook said he thought the Gamecocks were "definitely in" when it came time for NCAA at-large bids.

Knight moves

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn was concerned about Blaine Knight's mental outlook during a stressful second inning late Friday.

Knight breezed through the first in order, retiring Ryan Gridley on a foul pop, striking out Brent Rooker swinging and inducing a foul pop to third from Jake Mangum on an 0-2 count. But Knight allowed two-strike hits to Hunter Stovall and Cody Brown to open the second and eventually surrendered an unearned run on a throwing error during a 19-pitch inning.

"He had a couple of hitters down 0-2 and gave up a couple of hits, and he seemed frustrated a little bit," Van Horn said.

Pitching coach Wes Johnson talked to Knight after the second and Van Horn offered counsel as well.

"I just told him to relax and start having some fun," Van Horn said. "I mean, he just didn't look like he was enjoying himself out there too much. Worried about too many things. Just go out there and pitch.

"It seemed like he settled in a little bit. And they've got a really good offensive team. They swing. They don't go up there walking."

Rooker check

Mississippi State first baseman Brent Rooker was a no-doubt choice for SEC player of the year, based on his leading the conference in batting average, home runs and RBI in pursuit of the league's triple crown. Rooker had worn out Arkansas pitching before the Razorbacks finally tamed him with an 0 for 4 performance late Friday.

Rooker finished 7 of 17 (.412) in five games against the Razorbacks, with a home run and 4 RBI.

Right-hander Blaine Knight had the most success in two starts against Rooker, holding the slugger to one hit in six at-bats (.167).

Home run tally

Arkansas added to its SEC-high home run count Saturday with four home runs to take its season total to 79.

The Razorbacks were tied with Air Force for No. 13 in the country with 75 home runs heading into Saturday's game. Arkansas has 13 more home runs than Kentucky, which is second in the SEC with 66.

