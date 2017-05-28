LR police investigate 2 more deaths

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking the public's help to "connect the dots" and find suspects in two unrelated homicides Saturday.

The body of Tanisha Roby, 21, was discovered in a vacant lot at 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Roby, who lived at 9101 Auxor Road, had no connection to the property where she was discovered and had no relatives or friends living nearby, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman.

She was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday leaving work at the FoodWise Market at 8801 Geyer Springs Road. At 2 a.m., Roby's sister reported her missing and told officers that Roby walked home from work every night.

"We don't know the cause of death yet, but we do know it is a homicide," McClanahan said.

Roby's body was taken to the medical examiner's office to determine how she died.

While detectives were investigating at Scott Hamilton Drive, they got the news that an unidentified 19-year-old man who had been taken to the hospital Saturday morning had died from a gunshot wound.

About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, an unidentified car dropped off the victim and a witness at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, police said. The witness told police that he had seen the man "rolling around" on the ground in the 4200 block of East Asher Avenue.

Police had no suspects in either homicide, McClanahan said Saturday afternoon.

"We need people to help us connect the dots," he said. "It's like a puzzle. We need information."

Anyone with information in either case can call the department's tip line at (501) 371-4829.

There have been 31 homicides in Little Rock so far this year. There were 42 homicides for the entire year in 2016.

State Desk on 05/28/2017