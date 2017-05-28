Military studies body-view offer

DOVER, Del. -- The U.S. Air Force has opened an investigation into allegations that a mortuary employee at Dover Air Force Base offered to show the remains of astronaut John Glenn to inspectors during a visit they made to the complex in March.

Inspectors declined the offer and never viewed the remains, according to the Defense Department. Nonetheless, such an offer made by an employee would be considered "completely inappropriate," Col. Patrick Ryder, an Air Force spokesman, said in a telephone interview Friday.

The Delaware mortuary, the largest in the nation, had been temporarily holding the remains of Glenn, a former senator, at the request of his family, Ryder said.

Glenn was buried at Arlington National Cemetery about a month after the inspection occurred.

The secretary of the Air Force directed the Air Force inspector general's office to investigate earlier this month, and officials publicly announced Thursday that the investigation was occurring.

The Military Times first reported that the allegations had been made in an internal memo by a director at the Defense Department. Ryder said he could not provide copies of documents cited by the Military Times.

Ryder also would not name the person under investigation, citing privacy concerns and the developing nature of the investigation.

But in a telephone interview late Friday, Bill Zwicharowski, the mortuary's branch chief, said he was notified Monday that the inspector general was investigating. He said he had been "detailed into another job temporarily" that was not "mortuary-related."

Zwicharowski said the mortuary had been holding Glenn's body for several months before a planned burial April 6, Glenn's wedding anniversary. So Zwicharowski said he merely offered to show subject-matter experts the techniques used in the embalming process to preserve Glenn's remains.

"We were proud of the fact," he said, "that we preserved him so well that he could have been viewed."

Zwicharowski said he would have made the same offer had his team performed such extensive "preparation and care" on anyone.

Zwicharowski was one of several named whistleblowers at the center of a 2011 scandal at Dover Air Force Base for which three senior officials were disciplined but not fired.

Weeks later, a separate agency that investigates whistleblower complaints issued a report alleging that officials at the base had retaliated against the whistleblowers after they raised concerns about the way the service members' remains were being handled.

On Friday, Zwicharowski said he believed there was "retribution involved" in the current investigation.

"There was absolutely no wrongdoing. Mr. Glenn received impeccable care," Zwicharowski said. "He was treated with the honor, dignity and respect he deserves."

Glenn, who became the first American to orbit Earth before starting a 24-year career in the Senate, died in December at age 95. Dale Butland, Glenn's former spokesman, said he spoke with the Glenn family Friday.

"They have heard from the secretary of the Air Force who has assured them that they are investigating the incident and taking full responsibility," Butland said.

Information for this article was contributed by Doris Burke and Maya Salam of The New York Times.

A Section on 05/28/2017