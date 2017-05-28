NCAA regional returning to Baum Stadium

— The NCAA regional round is coming back to Baum Stadium for the first time since 2010.

Fayetteville was announced as one of 16 regional host cities Sunday shortly after Arkansas' 4-2 loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament Championship Game. The Razorbacks will learn their first game opponent as well as the two other regional teams during the NCAA's tournament selection show Monday at 11 a.m. (ESPN2).

Tickets for the regional are expected to go on sale at 9 p.m. Sunday on the Razorbacks' website. About 6,200 tickets were pre-sold to season-ticket holders last week and 600 tickets are allotted for each visiting team.

The Baum Stadium seating capacity is 10,737 and the stadium's record attendance is 12,167.

National seeds - the tournament's top eight teams - were not announced Sunday, but Arkansas (42-17) is not expected to earn that distinction because of an RPI outside the top 10. National seeds are guaranteed to host a super regional if they advance past the regional round of the tournament.

Super regional matchups are determined by pairing winners from regional sites hosted by national seeds against sites hosted by non-national seeds.

It is the sixth time Arkansas has hosted a regional at Baum Stadium, but first since the Razorbacks beat Washington State for the regional championship seven years ago. Arkansas won its home regional in 2004, but failed to advance as a host team in 1999, 2006 and 2007.

Arkansas played a super regional at Baum Stadium in 2015 when national seed Missouri State was unable to host because of a scheduling conflict at its home stadium.