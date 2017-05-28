PIRATES

Taillon begins rehab

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon is scheduled to begin a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment today, less than three weeks after testicular cancer surgery.

Taillon is slated to start for Class AA Altoona in an Eastern League game at Erie. He had surgery May 8, five days after a loss at Cincinnati in which he allowed six runs in five innings.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts. He was the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft behind Bryce Harper.

Left-hander Antonio Bastardo (left quadriceps strain) and right-hander Josh Lindblom (left side discomfort), were scheduled to begin rehab assignments Saturday at Triple-A Indianapolis.

INDIANS

Robinson statue unveiled

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians and Frank Robinson made history four decades ago. They celebrated again on Saturday.

The Indians unveiled a statue of Robinson prior to their game against Kansas City. Robinson became the first African-American manager in the major leagues with the team.

"It's such a great day here," he said in a speech during the ceremony. "I didn't think I would see this day. I never thought I would be here to see something like this."

The Indians hired Robinson following the 1974 season and he made his debut on April 8, 1975. Still active as a player, he made the day even more memorable by hitting a home run in his first at-bat.

Robinson joined the Indians as a player late in the 1974 season and took the job as player/manager on Oct. 3.

DIAMONDBACKS

'Pass' nets $2 tickets

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a downtown ballpark with a retractable roof and a swimming pool. They also have a streak of five seasons without a winning record -- and, usually, a lot of empty seats at Chase Field. Last year's average attendance, 25,138, was the lowest in franchise history and just barely over half of capacity.

So with a big supply of seats and games -- and minimal demand -- the Diamondbacks devised a strategy that represents a rare victory for the average fan: a "Ballpark Summer Pass" that covers all 25 home games in June and July for just $50.

The passes sold out in less than 72 hours last week, to 4,000 fans.

ANGELS

Pujols an anomaly

The Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hit his 597th career home run on Wednesday and should soon become the ninth player in major league history with 600. He also has two World Series rings, which would make him an anomaly in the club he is about to join.

Of the eight players with 600 home runs, only one has won multiple World Series -- Babe Ruth. Three sluggers won one championship (Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez and Willie Mays), and four others won none: Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., Jim Thome and Sammy Sosa.

Ruth won seven championships (three with the Boston Red Sox and four with the Yankees), and Pujols earned his two with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

