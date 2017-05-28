Principal retiring after 41 years in Searcy schools

Claude Smith graduated from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville in 1976 and soon headed to Searcy to apply for a job with the school district.

“Four of us guys graduated from Tech, got in two different cars and drove to Searcy to apply for a job,” Smith said, sitting in his principal’s office at Searcy High School. “I was the lucky one who got the job. The others got jobs elsewhere; we’ve all had wonderful careers.”

The job was band director at the Searcy Junior High School (now called Ahlf Junior High School).

Smith, 63, will retire in June after 41 years as an educator with the Searcy Public Schools.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Smith, who has been the principal at the high school since 2006. “I’ve had a long career. I’m ready to take the next step. I plan to spend a lot of time playing with my granddaughter and maybe playing a little golf.

“I’ve been working at something for over 50 years,” he said, smiling. “I know I can’t just do nothing, but I don’t know yet what I might do. I might do some volunteer work … or something.”

Diane Barrett, superintendent of the Searcy Public Schools, said Smith will be missed.

“Claude Smith is a much-loved and well-respected member of both the school district and the Searcy community,” Barrett said. “Through his career as first a band director and later an administrator, he has impacted thousands of lives in his 41 years in education.

“Claude is a strong advocate for his staff and students and always speaks with pride of their accomplishments,” she said. “He supports the students in their activities, from Quiz Bowl to choir to sports to any area in which they are involved, and students love to see him in attendance,” Barrett said. “When students and staff line the hallways of Searcy High School at the end of school with signs of love and support and applaud the principal as he traverses the entire building, there is no doubt that he is a man who has made a difference.”

Smith was born in Walnut Ridge.

“My dad was in construction, and we moved around a lot,” he said. “I lived in seven different states growing up. We moved back to Walnut Ridge when I was in fifth grade. I got a great education there.”

He graduated from high school in 1972 and enrolled at Arkansas Tech.

“I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music education in 1976,” Smith said. “I went on to get my Master of Education degree in 1985, also at Tech. I got my certificate in administration in 1993 through Tech, the University of Arkansas and Harding University.

“I came here in the fall of 1976 as the junior high band director. It was my first job out of school. I stayed at the junior high for fours years. I moved up to the high school and was band director here for 24 years. That is a total of 28 years as a band director.”

At one time, Smith was president of the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association.

“Due to various events in my personal life, I decided it was time to do something different,” Smith said. “I loved being a band director. I could go back to it in a heartbeat. I might do something with a band again, but I needed a change, and this opportunity [to get into administration] came open.

“It’s fit me nicely. It’s worked well for me. I became assistant junior high school principal in 2005 and moved to the high school as principal in 2006.”

Smith said he has seen a lot of changes in his 41-year career in education, but “technology is the biggest change without a doubt.”

“I never saw a computer until sometime in the ’80s,” he said, laughing. “I know the first computer we had at home was when my daughter started kindergarten in 1987. We had to have one so she could keep up in class.

“Now computers are everywhere in the schools,” he said. “I’ve learned how to use one, of course, and I do what I have to do on one. But after I retire, I may not even set up one at home.”

Smith said he enjoys being around kids.

“Someone once told me the best way to stay young is to stay around kids,” he said laughing. “I’m still young.

“I guess I could have gotten my superintendent’s certification and moved on up, but I didn’t want to give up being around kids. Even as the principal, I’ve worked with kids every day. I’ve never regretted my decision.”

Smith offered his advice to anyone considering entering the teaching profession: “If you want a job, go someplace else. A job is 9 to 5. Teaching can consume your life; it’s a career,” he said.

“You can come up here to the high school day or night, on weekends, and you will see a car or two in the parking lot,” Smith said. “Teachers are here at all hours … grading papers, helping kids before and after school. They are here to help kids.

“Teaching feels good. It’s hard; sometimes it’s thankless, … but if you get just one thank-you a year, it’s worth it. That one thank-you erases all the other stuff.”

Smith said he believes he is leaving Searcy High School in good hands.

“Gene Hodges will be the next high school principal,” Smith said. “He’s moving up here from the junior high. He will make a great principal at Searcy High School.”

Smith has one daughter, Nicole Prater, who lives in Cabot with her husband, John, and their daughter, Olivia, 4.

Nicole Prater is the eighth-grade band director at Cabot Junior High School North, and John Prater is the band director at the Cabot Freshman Academy.

“Olivia is such a delight,” Smith said of his granddaughter. “I am really looking forward to spending time with her.”

When asked if he has a favorite song or musical genre, Smith said, “I grew up with all kinds of music. My dad and mother liked country music. I learned early in life to appreciate the Rat Pack music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

“I pretty much like all kinds of music except for rap. … That’s not my deal.”

Smith primarily plays the French horn, although he can play other instruments.

“I’ve been playing [something] since I was 5 years old,” he said. “I still play. I now play in the North Little Rock Community Concert Band.”

Members of the community are welcome to attend the band’s next concert, which, according to the band’s website, nlrcommunityband.com, will be at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at Lakewood Village in North Little Rock.