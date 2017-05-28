Robber tries to take hot dogs, ribs, steaks from North Little Rock store, police say

A robber tried to take packages of hot dogs, pork ribs, steaks and other food worth nearly $30 from a Dollar Tree Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

A man was in the Dollar Tree at 3801 Camp Robinson Road in North Little Rock around 11 a.m. when a customer told an employee that the man was “concealing items in his pants,” according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The 22-year-old employee “confronted” the robber, who said he hadn’t taken anything, then pulled out several packages of meat and placed them back on the shelves, police said.

The robber went to leave the store and the 22-year-old employee tried to stop him because “he had several items in his left pant leg,” according to the report.

When the manager tried to stop him at the store entrance, he “grabbed her and shoved her against the glass door,” authorities said. He left in a red pickup with a black bed, heading south on Pike Avenue, the manager told police.

The robber was reportedly a black man in his 30s or 40s who stood about 5 foot 7 inches and weighed around 210 pounds. The manager said he had black hair and brown eyes and wore a red shirt with a white design, blue jeans, black shoes and a ball cap.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.