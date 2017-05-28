Try these great recipes for fresh Arkansas fish

Drive past any lake or river in Arkansas this month, and chances are great that you’ll see people, often entire families, gathered along the shore or in boats fishing. Fishing is one of America’s most popular pastimes, something in which people of all ages can participate. It’s an activity that 46 million Americans enjoy each year as a way to have fun together and spend time outdoors.

Many people go fishing for the thrill of the catch or a peaceful escape. For some, however, those things are just bonuses. They go fishing because they like to eat fish. And the fish they like most are those they have caught themselves, fresh from their favorite fishing holes.

You probably know you should eat fish twice a week. Fish are a lean, healthy source of protein, and oily kinds, such as salmon and trout, deliver heart- and brain-healthy omega-3 fats you need in your diet.

Along with immediate health benefits, eating fish also helps prevent a long list of diseases, from cancer to heart disease, depression to arthritis, making the consumption of fish well worth your time.

Remember, the shorter the time from hook to cook, the better the flavor. And in summer, always put fish on ice immediately after you catch them so they will taste their best.

The most important rule when preparing fish is never to overcook it. It’s naturally tender and cooks quickly. When you test the thickest part with a fork and it flakes easily, it’s ready to serve.

All you need now are some recipes to try. That’s where we can help. The following tried-and-true methods of preparation will enable you to cook delicious fish your family and friends will rave about. Unless otherwise noted, these recipes are suited to almost any kind of fish you might catch. Bon appétit!

Fish With Lemon, Butter and Herbs

Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1 pound fish fillets

1 lemon

1 teaspoon each chopped parsley, chives and rosemary

Directions:

Melt the butter, and pour into a shallow baking dish. Arrange the fish fillets in the dish.

Cut the lemon in half, and squeeze about 1 tablespoon of lemon juice over the fillets.

Sprinkle with the herbs.

Slice the remaining lemon half into thin slices, and arrange the slices on top of the fish.

Bake in a preheated 450-degree oven for 12 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Microwave Manhattan-Style Chowder

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 pound lean, white fish fillets, cut in bite-sized pieces

1 (24-ounce) can vegetable juice cocktail

1 (12-ounce) can whole kernel corn with sweet red peppers, drained

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Directions:

In a 2-quart microwave-safe dish, combine the green onion and chicken broth. Cover and microwave on high for 2 minutes or until the onion is tender.

Add the remaining ingredients, cover, and cook on high for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the fish flakes with a fork and the chowder is heated through. Stir twice while cooking.

Blackened Fish With Crawfish Sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 (8-ounce) fish fillets

Blackening spice (available in the supermarket spice section)

4 tablespoons butter

2 (10 3/4-ounce) cans condensed cream of shrimp soup

1 soup can half-and-half

1 pound peeled, cooked crawfish tails

1 to 2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions:

Season the fish fillets to taste with the blackening spice.

Heat the butter in a large nonstick skillet until bubbly; then add the fish one piece at a time, and saute until crispy on the outside. Transfer to a warm plate. Add more butter to the skillet if necessary, and cook the remaining pieces of fish.

While the fish is cooking, prepare the sauce in a nonstick saucepan by combining the remaining ingredients (except the garnish) and heating over low heat until warmed through, stirring constantly. Do not allow to boil.

Serve the fish hot with a ladle full of sauce poured over each piece. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Trout

Ingredients:

Any number of pan-dressed trout, about 1 pound each

Extra-virgin olive oil

Minced garlic

Lemon-pepper spice

Directions:

Rub the fish with olive oil; then sprinkle with garlic and lemon-pepper.

Place on a hot grill, and allow to cook until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Turn only once during cooking, but run a metal spatula under the fish every couple of minutes to be sure they don’t stick. Allow one fish per serving.

Striper Boil

Ingredients:

5 pounds striper, white bass or similar fillets

1 (16-ounce) package Louisiana Crawfish, Crab & Shrimp Boil

Water

Directions:

Mix the boil spices into a large pot of water according to package directions; then bring to a boil.

Turn off the heat, then add the fish fillets to the pot (a wire basket makes their removal easier) and allow to cook until tender and flaky.

Serve with hot melted butter to dip the fish in and some previously cooked corn on the cob and new potatoes on the side. Tastes almost as good as real crab.

Fish Po’boys

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 large crusty rolls

1 cup ketchup

3 dashes Tabasco sauce

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1 tablespoon minced onion

6 fried panfish fillets (12 if they’re small)

Dill-pickle slices

Shredded lettuce

Directions:

Cut the rolls in half lengthwise, scoop out the soft centers, and place in the oven until hot but not crispy.

Combine the ketchup, Tabasco, mustard and onion. Spread this mixture on a hot roll; then top with a fish fillet (two if they’re small), dill pickles, lettuce and the top of the roll.