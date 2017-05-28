Twins graduate from Vilonia, plan to attend different colleges

VILONIA — High school graduation often means big changes in students’ lives. That holds true for twins Caleb and Jacob Baker.

Caleb and Jacob graduated May 13 from Vilonia High School in ceremonies at the Farris Center at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. For the first time in their lives, they are headed off to different schools.

Each young man said he is looking forward to it.

“I am kind of looking forward to being away from Caleb, to just be myself,” Jacob said.

Caleb feels the same: “I’m kind of excited to be independent.”

The 17-year-old sons of Laurie Baker of Vilonia and James Baker of Little Rock both graduated in the Top 10 of their class at Vilonia High School. They have attended all 12 years of school in the Vilonia School District.

Jacob played tennis and baseball in high school and was vice president of the senior class. He plans to attend the University of Central

Arkansas and live on campus. He received the UCA Excellence Scholarship.

“I’m undecided on my major might now, maybe computer science,” Jacob said.

Caleb also played tennis and baseball and was a senior representative on the Student Council. He plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; he received the school’s Chancellor’s Academic Distinction Scholarship.

“I’m thinking about majoring in philosophy and maybe going to law school,” Caleb said. “I plan to live in a dorm.”

Jacob and Caleb played doubles on the Vilonia tennis team.

“We started playing a couple of years ago,” Jacob said. “We played with friends. It was fun.

“The tennis coach saw us playing and asked us if we would be interested in playing on the team. We did. We even made it to the state finals.”

Neither Jacob nor Caleb plans to play tennis in college.

“We just play for fun,” Jacob said.

Jacob and Caleb have hobbies as well.

Jacob enjoys drawing, especially in graphite. He recently had a drawing selected

for the 2017 Governor’s Young Artist Exhibit competition sponsored by the Governor’s Mansion Association. His work was on display at the Governor’s Mansion.

Jacob also enjoys playing computer games.

“I built my own computer,” he said.

Caleb enjoys computers, too, and likes to read and work out.

The young men said they never really played any tricks on their teachers or fellow students to confuse them.

“We did switch seats in first grade,” Jacob said. “We were always in the same class in elementary school.

“The teachers were always mixing us up,” Jacob said.

Jacob said they were a little competitive when it came to grades.

Caleb said Jacob “bragged” when he made a 28 on the ACT.

“Now he can’t brag anymore,” Caleb said. “I made a 31.”

Jacob said, smiling, “I got a 28 every time.”