U.S. 67 crash kills Searcy woman, 21

A 21-year-old Searcy woman died Saturday after the vehicle she was riding in went off the road and overturned, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Aurora Cisneros was a passenger in a 2008 Nissan that was traveling north on U.S. 67 in White County early Saturday, according to the report. At 3:17 a.m., the driver lost control of the Nissan, and the car left the road near mile marker 32, striking several trees and then overturning, the report said.

Cisneros was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The report said at least one injured person was taken to Unity Health in Searcy, but it did not identify any injured people.

The weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

Metro on 05/28/2017