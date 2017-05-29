Arkansas man wins big on Memorial Day episode of 'The Price is Right'

An Arkansan who competed on the CBS game show The Price Is Right took home a car, overseas vacations and outdoor gaming tables after he snatched both showcases on Monday's episode.

Alexander Vogl of Fort Smith appeared on the taped broadcast at 10 a.m. on KTHV-TV, Channel 11, in Little Rock. Vogl, clad in a yellow t-shirt with "The Price I$ Right Here” printed in red script, bested the show's earlier competitions after winning $12,000 in the Plinko game.

Vogl then estimated the price of a vacation package that included a trip to Tahiti and a helicopter tour, a hot air balloon ride over Madrid, Spain, and a set of outdoor ping pong and pool tables.

Vogl won the package with a guess of $24,150, just under the actual price, $24,320.

The Arkansan also bagged his competitor's package: a trip to Memphis and a Ford Fiesta.

In total, Vogl took home more than $60,000 in prizes.