Arkansas man wins big on Memorial Day episode of 'The Price is Right'
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:16 p.m.
An Arkansan who competed on the CBS game show The Price Is Right took home a car, overseas vacations and outdoor gaming tables after he snatched both showcases on Monday's episode.
Alexander Vogl of Fort Smith appeared on the taped broadcast at 10 a.m. on KTHV-TV, Channel 11, in Little Rock. Vogl, clad in a yellow t-shirt with "The Price I$ Right Here” printed in red script, bested the show's earlier competitions after winning $12,000 in the Plinko game.
Vogl then estimated the price of a vacation package that included a trip to Tahiti and a helicopter tour, a hot air balloon ride over Madrid, Spain, and a set of outdoor ping pong and pool tables.
Vogl won the package with a guess of $24,150, just under the actual price, $24,320.
The Arkansan also bagged his competitor's package: a trip to Memphis and a Ford Fiesta.
In total, Vogl took home more than $60,000 in prizes.
