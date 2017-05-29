Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Courtney Thomas, 1008 Clinton Court, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jo Ann Alberson, 17102 N. Alexander Road Lot 589, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Michelle T. Hobbs, 15414 Vine St., May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Steven James Miles, 14107 Rockinghorse Lane, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

Tanya Brooks, 12 Penny Lane, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

Trisha Ann Pride-Sturgeon, P.O. Box 546, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

ALICIA Sarah Idabeth and William Clinton Looney III, 218 County Road 532, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

ALTHEIMER Shirley Kelley, P.O. Box 294, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

ARKADELPHIA Kathleen Singleton (aka Kathleen Loshaw, Kathleen Gorman), 2985 Country Club Road, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

ATKINS Christine Young and Richard Cannimore Jr., 104 N.W. 16th St., May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

Lonnie L. Smith Jr., 1449 Saint Joe Road, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

BALD KNOB Kendall McClendon, 512 Honeysuckle Road, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Ronnie W. and Janet L. Gordon, P.O. Box 1236, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

BAY Elizabeth Anne Emerline, P.O. Box 353, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

BEEBE Christopher Edwards, 1201 W. College St. Apt. 2, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Debra L. Jones (aka Debra L. Chambers), 105 Pineview Drive, Apt 6, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

BELLA VISTA Eric Dwayne Cook, 28 Sunderland Drive, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

Sean Michael Timmons, 23 Hillswick Drive, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

BENTON Carlos E. Maldonado, 209 Merril Drive, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Casey Wayne Richard, 1912 Arkansas 229, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

Delores Ann Johnson, 2608 Rollingbrook, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

Harold G. Edmonson, 7698 Zuber Road, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

Joseph Story, 1314 Arkansas 35, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kaycie Lee Taylor, 13071 Arkansas 9, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Marian M. Combs, 1809 River St., May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Shane T. Adcock, 3016 Lilly Lane, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Terry A. and Jennifer M. Berry (aka Jennifer Wilmath), 816 W. Ashley St., May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Timothy W. Carver, 2941 Falcon Circle, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Barbara Jean Mahon, 1608 S.E. Sunrise St., May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Gregory S. Jennings, 6101 SW Rutland Road, Apt 306, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kelly Lynn Knollmann (aka Kelly Deburra, Kelly McTyre), 2906 Red Fox Ridge, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Vernon C. and Vickie S. Henderson Jr., 1806 S. W. Spruce Road, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

BLYTHEVILLE Angel S. Wilson, 3024 N. County Road 791, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Connie F. Davis, 902 North Parkside, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

Joshua Blake and Megan Nicole Murray, 1500 Ward Lane Ext., May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kenneth Dale and Maribel P. McGlaughlin, 2018 Linden Court Apt. C, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

BROOKLAND Heather M. Stultz (Heather M. Hays), 1000 McNatt, Apt. 5, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

BRYANT Ashley L. Pitts, 718 Mimosa Court, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

CABOT Jamie A. and Benny J. Goddard Jr., 70 Cedar Creek Cove, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Justin D. Cunningham, 2695 S. Second St. Apt. H-105, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kenneth S. and Catlin D. Wood (aka Catlin D. Pierce, Catlin D. Seigrist), 11701 Batesville Pike, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Lennon J. and Jennifer L. Barnes, 41 Cypress Creek Drive, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Pamela J Grumbine, 9827 Holly St., May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

CAMDEN Gladys Marie and George Edward Moore Sr., 570 Spruce St., May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Lakeshia Ronell Frazier, 345 Cherry St., May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

CARLISLE Tim G Weems Sr., 104 East 5th St., May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

CENTERTON Erick and Rosa Linda Ambriz (aka Erick Ambriz-Tellez, dba Casa Del Pueblo), 690 Edens Court, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

CONWAY Tollece Nannette Sutter, 5 Deer Run Drive, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

CRAWFORDSVILLE Monica K. Phillips (aka Monica K. Diver), 6474 James Mill Road, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

CROSSETT Bruce Edwin and Marilyn Sue Smith, P.O. Box 1468, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Jacob and Allison Bishop, 141 Hidden Acres Drive, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

DARDANELLE Leroy Fox Jr., 10089 Hodges Lane, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

DE WITT Emma Young (aka Katie Young), 29 Crescent Park, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

DOVER Crystal D. Hull, P.O. Box 478, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

EL DORADO Caryl Lynn Thurmon, 3200 Edgewood Road, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

Christopher Andrew and Jessica Kathleen Bone, 322 County Road 804, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Danny and Jeannette Mays, 509 S Parkway Drive, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

Michael K. Jackson, 1309 East Hillsboro, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Teresa Renea Mitchell, P.O. Box 11423, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

ENGLAND Vernon Joe Fletcher Jr. (aka Joey Fletcher), 207 E. Homan, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Blake A. Cantu, 1302 N. England Link Apt. 1, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Carey McCall and Henry Howard Herold, 2970 E. Whippoorwill Lane, May 21, 2017, Chapter 7.

Christopher S. Saperstein (aka Chris S. Saperstein), 2920 Esterling Court, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

Michael R. Bock and Shavawn M. Smith, 65 S. Duncan Ave. Apt. 12, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

FORREST CITY April N. Davis, 1035 Dawson Road No. 16, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Charles and Latreva C Cotton (aka Latreva Anthony), 265 SFC 750, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

FORT SMITH Betty Sue Hamilton (aka Betty Kimble), P.O. Box 4017, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Carl Martin Wise, 8000 S. 25th, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

James Pendleton Herod, 4800 S. 32nd, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

Joseph Wayne and Sherry Jenell Smith, 3916 South T St., May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Vicki L. Hadley, 300 Lecta Ave., May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Yushekia L. Mason (aka Yushekia Tukes), 3511 Price Circle, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

GILLETT Wesley Wayne Hutchins, P.O. Box 713, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

GLENWOOD Melody Middleton, P.O. Box 663, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

GRAVETTE Debra Jean and Jerry Leon Solomon, 15890 Bethlehem Road, May 23, 2017, Chapter 12.

GREENBRIER Nathan Alan and Jennifer Diann Hales, 25 Amethyst St., May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

GREENWOOD Bobby Scott and Rhonda Ann Black (aka Scott Black), 1708 Elder Branch Road, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

HARRISBURG Carman Lea Tiger, 6528 S. Main Ext Lane, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

HELENA-WEST HELENA Derrick Ewing, 104 November Drive, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tammy Knowlton, 707 N. Fifth St., May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

HENSLEY Max J. Wilcox, 7322 Shady Acres Circle, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS Buddy King, 176 Long Beach Drive, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Carl and Yvonne Bardwell, 117 Douglas Drive, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

Deborah Robinson, 111 Whistler St., May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Jason S. and April A. Payton, 310 Warpath Drive, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Gregory Talmage Redden, P.O. Box 8076, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Melissa D. Crutchfield, 226 Pyrenees Way, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

HUNTSVILLE Jonathon Edward and Courtney Savanhah J Haddock (aka Jonathon Edward Haddock Sr., Courtney Savanah Joy Haddock, Courtney Savannah Joy Moore), 594 Madison 7250, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

JACKSONVILLE Antonio Jackson, 703 E. Martin St., May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Cherrelle Smith, 709 Briar Ridge Court, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Chiang Nu Burson, 413 Monroe Drive Lot 4, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

David and Helen Viele, 28 Edgewater Court, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Donna Lee Rose, 1201 McArthur Drive, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Sheryl D Moore, 1113 Sorrells Drive, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

Tontario T. Burgess, 1710 Spencer, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Tosha Marie Churches (aka Tosha Marie Paddock), 221 Hilda St., May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tracy Harshaw, 1302 Yellowstone Road, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

JESSIEVILLE Michael Daniel and Nicole Annette Wiles, 1660 Tabor Mountain Road, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

JONESBORO Erica Lynn Simpson, 708 Mamie Cove, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Martha Sue Webb, 2606 Skyline Cove, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Mary Jane and Cynthia Leigh Carter (aka Cynthia Leigh Thompson), 1306 Lakewood Drive, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Mattie Mae Williams, 1715 Murray Creek Drive, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Max Roger Herrera, 1305 W Matthews, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Shelley Davis and Allen Howard Edwards Jr., 2904 Ridgemont Road, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

Steven Anthony Austin, 4208 Aggie Road No. 7, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Victoria Elaine Burris (aka Victoria Lyles), 4101 Paradise St. Apt. A, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

JUDSONIA Curtis Lynn and Millie Merle Boyd, 2054 Rocky Point Road, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Heather E. Bryant (aka Heather E. Talieje), 136 Walton Cove, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

KINGSTON Carmenchita H. Pearson (aka Cheeta Pearson, Carmenchita Hombrebueno Tadena Pearson, Carmenchita H.T. Pearson, dba The Lodge at De Queen Country Club, LLC), P.O. Box 134, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

KNOXVILLE Mary Jo Coakley, P.O. Box 256, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

LAFE Deborah Lynne Conn, 202 County Road 440, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

LEOLA Robert Williams, 96 County Road 409, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

LEPANTO Christian Lee Taylor, P.O. Box 775, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

LITTLE ROCK Alim S. Muhammad, 3301 Rodney Parkham Road, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Bobby A. Rudley, 3401 Katherine St., May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Bridgette M Austin, 4415 Weymouth Drive, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

Charles Hayden, 218 Burnside Drive, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Christopher Tharpe, 3401 Fair Park Blvd. No. D208, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

David D. and Adrian M. Smith (aka Adrian Jackson), 17 Augusta Court Apt. 101, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

Ian L. Mitchell (aka Ian L. Guiden), 11825 Arkansas 365 South, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

James Brown, 3905 West 26th St., May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jessica A. Lewis, 6804 Danila Drive, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Joanelle L. Jones, 10902 Warren Drive, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

Katina Dawniece Stigall-Johnson, 10913 Lancelot Court, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kavonne L. Norwood, 81 Lakeshores Drive, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Krishna Ellington, 2901 Holt St., May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kyle Edward Bratton, 15301 Governor's Lake Drive, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Lai Madden, 916 S. Elm St., May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Martha G. Jones, 7905 Briarwood Circle, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Nicole Lea Courtney (aka Nicole Lea Motto), 11510 McAlister Road, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Nunyaki Slater, 1400 Old Forge Drive Apt. 705, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Phyllis D. Davenport, 7820 W. Capitol Ave. No. 1104, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Richard and Sheila Bauldwin (aka George Richard Bauldwin), 1400 Ada Labe, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Richard K. and Patricia A. Graves, 9200 Sunset Lane, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Robert G Burton, P.O. Box 30523, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Rustin Glover, 2617 Shenandoah Valley Drive, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Sam Waddy Sr., 95 Deer Run Drive, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Shamarco L Townsend, 1818 Perry St., May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Theresa K. Adams (aka Theresa Kuminski ), 4124 B. St., May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tonya Lee, 302 E. Roosevelt Road, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Yalonda J. Butler, 64 Broadmoor Drive, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Yolanda L. Ewing, 1201 Madison St. Apt. E, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

LONOKE Christine K. Bickers (aka Kelly Bickers), 614 Dismukes, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Larry O. Watkins, 40 Robins Nest Lane, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Stephanie Matarazzo, 718 Court St., May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

MABELVALE Brandon T. Shaw, 2 Pinedale Circle, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Everett T. and Renee M. Shumaker, 11007 Morningside Drive, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

MAGAZINE Raymond E. Higgs Jr., P.O. Box 396, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7. 2:17-bk-71283

MAGNOLIA Russell Allen and Grace Anne Cornett, 1726 Arkansas 160, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Veronica Lynn Harris (aka Veronica Smith), 209 Lelia St., May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

MALVERN Richard and Brenda A. Crue, 1381 Doyle Jones Road, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

MANILA Jesus and Rosa Martha Garcia, 430 N. Arkansas 77, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

MARVELL Donald and Shirley Ford, P.O. Box 1325, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

MAUMELLE Bryson Rucker, 10820 Frenchman Loop Apt. B, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Elbert G. and Rena D. Robinson (aka Rena Mitchell), 12005 Paul Ells Drive Apt. 202, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

MAYFLOWER Timothy A. Lilly, 34 River Bend, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

MENA Tommy Lee and Leslie Ann Troutman, 376 County Road 121, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

MORRILTON Arthur and Alice Garlington (aka Alice Starr), 14 Country Lane, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Wendy G. Jones, P.O. Box 108, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

MOUNT IDA James H. Glover, 5 Pinewood, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAIN HOME Susan M. Urs, P.O. Box 2266, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAIN VIEW Eula D. and George Spangler Jr., P.O. Box 721, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

MURFREESBORO George Glen Morrow, 212 Shamut, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

NORMAN Robert Anthony Brandon, P.O. Box 415, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Anthony Withers, 1220 Bittercress Drive, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Charles R. Tankersley, 15926 Faulkner Lake Road, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Coty L. Clary, 11009 Hinori Drive, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

David Johnson Sr., 505 Healy St., May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Diantha Thompson, 11101 Cypress Crossing, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

Donna K. Matchett, 4809 Massie St., May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Donnivane and Sharon Hall, 4708 N. Vine St., May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

Douglas Alan Wilson, P.O. Box 94561, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jeff A. Bates, 4621 Allen St., May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Johnathan N. Boswell, 11225 Jamestown Drive, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Linda D. Spaight (aka Linda D. Whitley), 1328 Nannette St., May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

Linda Langston (aka Linda Miller), 1909 Highway 161 Apt 27, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

Mary Loraine Parker, 800 N. C St., May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

Pamela Rena Spencer (aka Pamela Rena Spencer-Ricks, Pamela Rena Ricks), 2401 Lakeview Road Apt. I1, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tiffany L. Conley, 5008 Allen St., May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

OSCEOLA Tony W. Coleman Sr., 1200 W. Hale Ave., May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

PARAGOULD Anna Mae Warnick, 1321 South sixth St., May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Donny Max Smith, 910 Roselee Drive, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Jonathan Dustin Braaksma, 2911 Clifft St., May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Terrie L Horn (aka Terrie L. Giles), 4903 Westview, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

PARIS William James Blackwell II (dba Blackwell Plumbing), 195 Wildcat Mountain Road, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

PERRYVILLE Cleo L. and Tina D. Zachary, 1719 Westgate Drive, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jonathan Owen Huff, 37 Colorado Drive, May 24, 2017, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Chris Taylor, 3604 Shamrock Drive, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Keith Levale and Sondra Patrece Johnson (aka Sandra Kentle), 2305 W. 38th, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Samantha L. Sledge, P.O. Box 2291, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Sandra Swinney, P.O. Box 942, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

Terry R. and Shamika N. Weston, 1402 Ridgway Road, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

POCAHONTAS Joe Keith and Amy Lynn Forbes (aka Amy Lynn, 8941 Arkansas 115 North, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

PRESCOTT Dustin H. and Valerie F. Cobb, 2330 Arkansas 19 North, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

RECTOR Amy Lynn and Jackie Lee West II, 741 County Road 560, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

RISON Greg Patrick, 720 Rowell Road East, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

Rogelio Sandobal, 1320 Gun Club Road West, May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

ROGERS Patricia Kelly Morris, 2862 Wellington Circle, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Ronald Albert Nethery and Marilyn Celeste Powell, 5900 W. Stoney Brook Road Apt. 9203, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

ROYAL Clayton M. Covey, 495 Timberlake Drive, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

RUSSELLVILLE Eric M. Greathouse, 2103 W. Fifth, May 19, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kimberly D. Berry (aka Kimberly Gideon), 820 Sand Stone Circle Apt. 14, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

SEARCY Jennifer Ann Spurlock, 517 Country Club Road, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

Sherry L. and Carl E. Whitby Sr., 500 N. Spring Apt. 4, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

SHERIDAN Karla Deanene Sanchez, 8885 Arkansas 46 North, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Tyler Thomas, 6067 U.S. 270 East, May 20, 2017, Chapter 13.

SHERWOOD Andrick E. and Letha C. Todd, 9608 Mercury Drive, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

Mark Nettles, 1723 E. Lee, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

Nichole S and Billy H. Grady Jr., 16 Creekridge Circle, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

SILOAM SPRINGS Alice Marie Lyons, 2014 W. Central Apt. 7A, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

SMACKOVER Christopher Michael and Krystal Pennington, P.O. Box 416, May 22, 2017, Chapter 13.

SPRINGDALE C&J Logistics, Inc., P.O. Box 1639, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Irvin Zacarias Martinez, 2200 E Mountain Road Apt E105, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

James Steven and Stephanie Dianne Ledlow (aka Stephanie Thacker), 404 S. Blair, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

Manivone Tipchote, 2490 Lakeside Ave., May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

STEPHENS Wilma E. Hunter, P.O. Box 62, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

STORY Danny and Brenda Manning, 36 Daffodil Lane, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

SUBIACO Sondra Lynna Bond, 13261 E. Arkansas 22, May 23, 2017, Chapter 7.

SULPHUR ROCK Jason Carl and Crystal Gale Turney, 320 E. Kathleen St., May 18, 2017, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA Blaze C. Lewis, 183 County Road 360, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

Lee E. McFall, 715 E. 18th, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

TONTITOWN Asha N. Edwards, P.O. Box 436, May 23, 2017, Chapter 13.

TRASKWOOD Eric N. and Sarah K. Yates, 1325 Oilwell Road, May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

TRUMANN Anthony Dale and Randi Lynn Parker, 124 S. Willow Ave., May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

VAN BUREN Brandon Douglas and Whitney Nicole Crippen (aka Nikki Crippen, Whitney Nicole Wingo, Nikki Wingo), 620 South 37th St., May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

David R. and Connie E. Whitsett (dba Whitsett Family Furniture Inc.), 405 N. 13th St., May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

WALNUT RIDGE William Alexander Fitzhugh, P.O. Box 811, May 18, 2017, Chapter 7.

WARD Lisa M. Spencer (aka Lisa Moore), 96 Bayles St., May 19, 2017, Chapter 13.

WEST MEMPHIS Andrell Graves, 4004 E. Service Road Apt. 206, May 22, 2017, Chapter 7.

WYNNE Allison Dawn Moore, 1704 U.S. 64 B, May 24, 2017, Chapter 13.

