Out with whimper

LSU 4, ARKANSAS 2

HOOVER, Ala. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks made things interesting in the ninth inning but had to settle for being runners-up again at the SEC Tournament.

Freshman Eric Walker limited the hot-hitting Hogs to one run in 7⅔ innings and No. 6 LSU downed No. 13 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville 4-2 in the championship game of the SEC Tournament before a crowd of 13,128 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Arkansas had scored 37 runs in its previous three games.

The Razorbacks (42-17), whose ninth-inning, bases-loaded rally ended on a force out, fell to 0-4 in SEC Tournament championship games and 3-13 against LSU in the postseason. Arkansas, which went 3-2 in Hoover, was named as an NCAA regional host for the first time since 2010 Sunday evening.

"I just thought it ended up being a pretty good ballgame at the end," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "It was one that we felt like we let a couple of opportunities slip away. I think we left 10 runners on, and LSU had three.

"Proud of my team. I thought they played hard. I thought they played with some energy, even after playing so many games in a row. They gave it a great effort."

LSU (43-17), which is expected to be named a top eight national seed today, won its 12th SEC Tournament, extending its own league record. The Tigers also extended their winning streak to 11 games and improved to 3-1 against the Hogs this season. LSU Coach Paul Mainieri is 6-0 in tournament championship games.

"We've got three down and three to go," Mainieri said. "We want to win a regional, a super regional and the World Series, so we're halfway there.

"Arkansas has a tremendous ballclub. I have the utmost respect for Dave Van Horn, his staff and all their players."

Arkansas lost its previous SEC Tournament championship games by the scores of 7-5 against Auburn in 1998, 9-3 against Alabama in 1999 and 7-4 against Vanderbilt in 2007.

Walker (7-1) left with two outs in the eighth inning having allowed one run in 16⅔ innings against the Razorbacks this season.

"I was able to locate on both sides with the fastball," Walker said. "That's a good lineup. They've been swinging it well all year. We were lucky to come out with a win."

Hunter Newman had a shaky ninth inning, allowing Eric Cole's two-out RBI single, before closing things out for his 10th save. Newman intentionally walked Chad Spanberger with runners on first and second to load the bases after Cole's hit up the middle, but he retired Luke Bonfield on a force play to third to end the game.

Arkansas broke on top in the bottom of the third inning, and the Hogs did it in the way they've scored many of their runs in Hoover this week -- via the long ball.

Cole drove a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right field for his second home run of the tournament and his fifth of the year. Nine of Arkansas' 10 home runs in Hoover went to right field.

The Tigers didn't mess around in claiming their first lead, striking for three runs in the fourth inning against Arkansas starter Kevin Kopps (3-1) and three relievers.

Kramer Robertson opened the inning with a single to right field on a 3-2 pitch, then third baseman Jared Gates mishandled Cole Freeman's routine grounder. Antoine Duplantis singled to right, but Cole's strong throw prevented Robertson from scoring.

Left-hander Matt Cronin came in and struck out Greg Deichmann looking on a 3-2 pitch low in the zone.

Right-hander Cannon Chadwick came in and walked Nick Coomes in an eight-pitch at-bat to force in LSU's first run. Van Horn called on Josh Alberius, who was greeted by Josh Smith's RBI single to right.

The Tigers capped their three-run inning on Beau Jordan's sacrifice fly to right, allowing Duplantis to score when Cole's throw sailed slightly wide.

The Tigers struck again two innings later.

Duplantis led off the inning with a double to center, which Fletcher misplayed to give the LSU left fielder an extra base. Alberius walked Deichmann, then Coomes hit a fly ball to medium-depth center field.

Fletcher made the catch, buthis throw to the plate was slightly off line. As catcher Grant Koch dove to make the tag, the sliding Duplantis got a hand in under the tag and scored. The umpiring crew reviewed the play and upheld home plate umpire Tony Walsh's safe call, which gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead.

