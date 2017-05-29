Johnson made case to have fun

Chad Johnson, known for his post-touchdown antics and changing his name to Chad Ochocinco, was a poster child for outlandish celebrations before the NFL tightened the rules on such displays in the past few years.

Now the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver says he's one of the reasons the NFL announced a looser policy on celebrations last week, allowing the players to have more fun by bringing back group celebrations and using the football as a prop.

Johnson, a guest on the B-More Opinionated! podcast last week, said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sought his advice before the announcement of the rule changes.

"I knew the rule change was coming; I had talked to Roger a couple of times at length, maybe two or three times before the rule change came out," Johnson said. "He asked my advice on what he could do to be able to loosen the reins on the celebration rule but, at the same time, maintain the respect of the game.

"I said there's a fine line and you have to find a way to find the balance and be able to let the players have fun and be themselves without losing the integrity of the game as well."

Johnson laughed when asked about the reaction of Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis to the rule change. Lewis said he is "not for that at all," when asked about the lenient celebration rules, saying the new standard is "not a very good example for young people."

"Listen, if it was a team game, which it is, because there are 11 people on the field, then all 11 players should be paid equally the same," Johnson said.

Grandpa in timeout

Kansas City Royals Manager Ned Yost was ejected for the 40th time in his managerial career Saturday, but this time he also had to answer to someone other than the umpire.

"About 10 minutes after I got kicked out, my phone rang," he said after the Royals' 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians. "It was my 3-year-old grandson Jordan, asking, 'Granddaddy, did you get thrown out of the game?' I told him I did. He asked me if I had been put in timeout. I guess I kind of was put into timeout, being in here."

Yost and first baseman Eric Hosmer were ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke in the first inning. Kansas City loaded the bases on an error, a hit and a walk to start the game. Hosmer tried to check his swing on a 1-2 pitch, but third base umpire David Rackley ruled he went around.

Hosmer was ejected after shouting and waving his hand at Rackley. Yost was tossed soon after he came on the field.

"He missed a couple of calls last night at home plate," Hosmer said of Rackley. "He goes from missing a ton of pitches last night to missing the first call his way today. To me, that's unacceptable."

Maybe Yost's timeout wasn't long enough.

SPORTS QUIZ

What was Chad Johnson's career high in touchdown receptions?

ANSWER

He caught 10 touchdowns during the 2003 season.

Sports on 05/29/2017