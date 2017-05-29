Lizard Creek remembered, kids triathlon planned

On May 20, I traveled to a farm in Judsonia to participate in the Lizard Creek five-mile obstacle course. It was one of those extremely rainy days that forces the average person to question his decision-making process.

Before I left my house to make the 1 1/2-hour drive, I checked Facebook to confirm that they were still going to run, in the rain. By the time I reached the parking area, my telephone was jangling with flash flood warnings.

The "parking area" was a field, which I expected, but due to the downpour I asked a race organizer if it would be wise to park my small car in the mud. "Don't worry about gettin' stuck, we've got a tractor," he said.

Fortunately, despite the deluge, there was no lightning, and it was deemed safe for the run to proceed. As I toed the starting line, I noticed "runners" swimming through part of a nearby pond, and I also noticed a flat-bottom boat, which I presumed was a potential rescue vehicle. The starting official told us if anyone was uncomfortable swimming, life jackets were available, or we could bypass that part of the course.

The interesting thing about obstacle courses (as opposed to street races) is the greater opportunity for interaction with fellow runners. There are still people who attempt to blaze through the course, but the obstacles tend to force people to slow down. Usually, there will be someone who needs a hand, a boost, or a pointer as everyone tries to overcome the various climbs, jumps and swings.

It was such a pointer that caused me to fall in with Zeb Carnes. Zeb and I encountered each other about halfway through the course and struck up a conversation. I would learn that despite being a runner for more than 40 years, this was his first obstacle course. He had made a wrong turn at some point during the event and taken an unnecessary detour, which included temporarily running the course in reverse.

Before chuckling at his misfortune, the reader should understand the trails were marked with different colored ribbons (green on the left and red on the right). I had to stop a couple of times and contemplate whether or not I was heading in the right direction.

The pointer came into play at the hanging ring swing over some water. Zeb reached it first, lost momentum and dropped in. I accomplished it using a hand-over-hand back-and-forth technique.

The next bit of the course was in a horseshoe shape, and I noticed Zeb kept glancing back at the ring swing. I asked him if he wanted a second shot. He momentarily protested that he didn't want to hold me up but allowed that he did think he could do it after seeing my technique.

We left the course (on purpose this time) and returned to the swing, where Zeb absolutely crushed it on his second try.

It cost me a little time, but the satisfaction of playing a small part in helping Zeb (whose age I won't mention) conquer that particular obstacle was the absolute highlight of my day.

And I didn't even need the organizer's tractor to move my car.

To keep an eye on this homegrown Arkansas obstacle course, visit runlizardcreek.com.

Bryant Kids Triathlon

The Bryant Kids Triathlon will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Aquatics Center and Sports Complex in Bryant's Bishop Park, 6401 Boone Road.

Athletes will race in age groups, first 5- and 6-year-olds, then ages 7 to 10 and finally ages 11 to 15. USA Triathlon rules specify that children participate in the group corresponding to their age on Dec. 31 of this year.

First they will swim in an indoor pool. The youngest will swim one length (25 yards); ages 7 to 10 will swim one lap (50 yards); and ages 11 to 15 will swim two laps.

Next they will bike on paved roads in and near Bishop Park that will be closed to cars and monitored by police and volunteers. Distances are a quarter mile for the youngest group; two miles for ages 7 to 10; and four miles for ages 11 to 15. Participants must wear a helmet and provide a bicycle.

The run segment will stay within Bishop Park, with 5- and 6-year-olds running a quarter mile, ages 7 to 10 a half mile and the oldest group a mile.

Flotation devices and training wheels are allowed only for the 5- and 6-year-old racers.

Racers will be chip-timed, and the devices must be turned in after the race. The fastest kids will get awards, but every finisher will receive a medal, and there will be food and refreshments for all participants. The awards ceremony will begin after all the racers have crossed the finish line.

Online registration is open until 11 p.m. Thursday. A single entry costs $30. There is a relay option for two-child teams for $55.

In addition, each athlete must have a USA Triathlon membership. An annual membership costs $10 and can be bought during registration or at packet pickup.

Packet pickup will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bishop Park. Race-day packet pickup will be available from 6 to 7 a.m.

Organizers suggest participants arrive at 6:15 a.m. to set up the gear in the transition area. The transition area will close at 7:40 a.m., with only organizers and racers allowed in until the race is over.

Parking will be at the Boys and Girls Club at Bishop Park, with extra parking next to the ballfields.

The Bryant Senior Activity Center will serve pancakes from 7 to 10 a.m. Adults can eat breakfast for $6, kids for $3 (free for younger than 4).

For more information and registration, visit bryantkidstri.com.

