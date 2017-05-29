Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 29, 2017, 12:46 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.

This image provided by the Palm Beach County sheriff's office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that the golf great was arrested Monday and booked at about 7 a.m.

PHOTO BY PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

This image provided by the Palm Beach County sheriff's office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that the golf great was arrested Monday and booked at about 7 a.m.

JUPITER, Fla. — Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

Razrbak says... May 29, 2017 at 11:43 a.m.

Too much time spent at the 19th hole.

( | suggest removal )

TravisBickle says... May 29, 2017 at 12:06 p.m.

He was leaving Waffle House after picking up some skanky ho.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online