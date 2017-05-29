Home /
Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.
JUPITER, Fla. — Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday.
Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.
No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.
Razrbak says... May 29, 2017 at 11:43 a.m.
Too much time spent at the 19th hole.
TravisBickle says... May 29, 2017 at 12:06 p.m.
He was leaving Waffle House after picking up some skanky ho.
