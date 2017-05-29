Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 29, 2017, 3:38 p.m.

Police: Woman locked her kids in car trunk while she shopped

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.

This Thursday, May 25, 2017 booking photo released by the Weber County Sheriff's Office shows Tori Lee Castillo, 39. The Utah woman was arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop. Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911. Castillo remains jailed on suspicion of child abuse after being arrested Thursday, May 25, 2017, evening when she returned to the car.

PHOTO BY WEBER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIVERDALE, Utah — A 39-year-old Utah woman has been arrested after she allegedly locked her two young children in her car's trunk while she went inside a Wal-Mart store to shop.

Riverdale police say witnesses heard the children ages 2 and 5 making noise and saw the car shaking, got the older child to pull the emergency latch and called 911.

Tori Lee Castillo remains jailed on suspicion of child abuse after being arrested Thursday evening when she returned to the car.

Police Lt. Casey Warren says the state child welfare was contacted and the children were turned over to a responsible party.

