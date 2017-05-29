U.S. agency has no plan for Ramadan

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began Saturday, but in a break with almost two decades of tradition, the State Department still has not decided whether to mark it with a reception.

State Department officials said Sunday that they are exploring options to observe Ramadan with an iftar dinner or a reception around Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan’s month of daylong fasting. Invitations are usually issued weeks in advance to events at the State Department, the White House and other agencies. Because most guests typically would have received them already, that suggests no Ramadan event will be held at the State Department.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson apparently decided not to host the Eid al-Fitr reception, according to Reuters, which first reported the news. Tillerson is said to have rejected a recommendation from the Office of Religion and Global Affairs, which usually handles the arrangements.

“U.S. ambassadors are encouraged to celebrate Ramadan through a variety of activities, which are held annually at missions around the world,” said a State Department statement that did not offer an explanation on why there may not be an Eid al-Fitr reception this year.

Last year, Secretary of State John Kerry made an appearance and told attendees that they could be “citizen diplomats” for Muslim values of charity, compassion, justice and peace.

Tillerson issued a statement Friday just before Ramadan began, calling the holiday a month of “reverence, generosity, and self-reflection.”

“Most importantly, it is a cherished time for family and friends to gather and give charity to those who are less fortunate,” he said. “This time reminds us all of the common values of harmony and empathy we hold dear.”

Even if the State Department had sent out invitations, however, many Muslims may not have attended because of concern about the administration’s rhetoric and policies, said Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.