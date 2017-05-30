Officials offer reward to find men whose 'scuffle' with Arkansas deputy left him in hospital

The Yell County sheriff’s office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people who got into a “scuffle” with a sheriff’s deputy, according to a Facebook post.

Yell County Capt. John Foster said the altercation happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday off Arkansas 22 near Bay Ridge Drive.

“Our officer reported making contact with two white males, one with a white tank top and one with a blue shirt, who were walking along the highway and then some sort of physical altercation occurred when he stopped to check them out,” a Facebook post from the agency said.

Authorities have searched the area near Dardanelle with tracking dogs to find the two men, according to a Facebook post.

Foster said the deputy, who was taken to the hospital after the encounter, has since been released. Authorities asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement but not to approach the suspects.