Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 5:01 p.m.

2 recuse from investigation into Arkansas judge who participated in death-penalty protest

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:28 p.m.

pulaski-county-circuit-judge-wendell-griffen-shown-protesting-at-the-governors-mansion-in-april-said-on-his-blog-that-he-was-portraying-a-crucified-jesus-and-that-his-hat-covered-a-black-leather-bound-king-james-version-of-the-bible-the-book-that-my-parents-taught-me-to-read-and-love-as-a-child

PHOTO BY SHERRY SIMON VIA AP

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, shown protesting at the Governor’s Mansion in April, said on his blog that he was portraying a crucified Jesus and that his hat covered “a black leather bound King James Version of the Bible, the book that my parents taught me to read and love as a child.”


LITTLE ROCK — The top two officials for a judicial ethics panel are recusing themselves from investigations involving an Arkansas judge who participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration the same day he issued an order that effectively blocked executions in the state.

The executive director and deputy director of the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission on Tuesday stepped away from the cases involving Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, who lay on a cot outside the governor's mansion last month after blocking the state from using a lethal injection drug. The panel is investigating a complaint against Griffen as well as his complaint against the state Supreme Court over its decision to bar him from death penalty cases. Justices also lifted Griffen's order.

The commission must appoint special counsel to handle the complaints.

