2018 spotlight: Ashdown DB LaDarrius Bishop
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
Ashdown defensive back Ladarrius Bishop is the second in-state prospect to be spotlighted for the 2018 class.
Bishop, 6-0, 190 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has 10 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Purdue and others. He plans to visit the Hogs on June 2, Georgia on June 7 and Mississippi State on June 9.
He rushed 8 times for 136 yards and a touchdown while having 20 receptions for 406 yards, a 20.3 per carry average and 4 touchdowns as a junior.
Bishop won the Class 4A state title in the 100 and 200 meters with times of 10.94 and 22.3.
