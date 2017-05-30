Police: Man killed in Arkansas crash involving tractor-trailer

A 28-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer in northeast Arkansas, according to police.

The wreck, which happened around 8:35 p.m. Monday, reportedly involved a car traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officers responded to Franklin and Sycamore streets in Blytheville, where they found that a car had struck the trailer portion of the vehicle, Police Chief Ross Thompson said.

The driver of the car, Kenderick Finwick, was extracted from the wreckage by personnel with the Blytheville Fire Department and Mississippi County Emergency Squad.

Finwick was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, Thompson said.

The crash happened five minutes after Blytheville police responded to Williams Park, 201 W. McHaney Drive in Blytheville, in reference to a shooting, Arkansas Online previously reported.

That address is nearly 1 mile southeast of the wreck site.

No charges are expected in relation to the fatal accident, according to authorities.