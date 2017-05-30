Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 10:39 a.m.

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, more to play Manchester concert on Sunday

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:28 a.m.

2016-file-photo-of-ariana-grande

2016 file photo of Ariana Grande.

Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground just under two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at a Grande concert in Manchester.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

In a statement after the attack, Grande said "we won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

