Arkansas bar fight leaves man dead, cops say; state police called to investigate

State police are investigating after an early morning bar fight left a man dead in Morrilton over the weekend, officials said.

Morrilton police officers were called around 2 a.m. Saturday to the bar and pool hall Jose’s Supper Club, 1209 E. Broadway St., after getting a call about a shooting, according to a news release.

Officers learned a victim who had been shot was taken to a local emergency room in a private vehicle, the release said. That man, 25-year-old Dwight Smith Jr., was fatally wounded.

Officers found another person inside the bar suffering from a cut to the foot and later determined a fight had broken out inside the business, which led to the gunfire, the release said.

Arkansas State Police are aiding the Morrilton department in the investigation and have conducted some interviews, though the state agency's involvement is “limited,” spokesman Bill Sadler said.

When asked about possible suspects, a receptionist with Morrilton Police said the department is not releasing any additional information at this time.